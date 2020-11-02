The Kardijenners are back in the game. Recently Kim Kardashian was grabbing all eyeballs for her 40th Birthday bash. And, this time it is her half-sister Kendall Jenner who seems to have followed in the footsteps of Kim.

After Kim rang in her 40th birthday with much pomp and grandeur, Kendall too hosted a birthday bash in West Hollywood. Turning 25 on November 3, it marked a double celebration for her as she also celebrated Halloween. The model made sure to make jaws drop with her s*xy look.

Kendall Jenner was seen in Pamela Anderson’s look from the movie, Barb Wire. The movie, an American superhero film, saw Pamela in one of the most ravishing roles on screen.

Kendall Jenner sported a neck plunging leather corset in black, with thigh-high boots, with a platinum blonde wig, and wore black leather hand gloves. She posed on a bike with a vote flag in her hand. Besides this she was seen squatting in one of the pictures, stretching her arm out while she holds that Go vote flag. Also, she was seen posing as she lay down on the floor, slightly resting her chin on her palms, as she looked away from the camera.

In her caption too she asked her followers not to call her babe but instead go and vote. Sharing a series of pictures, she wrote in her Instagram caption, “don’t call me babe” happy Halloween! GO VOTE!!! me as Pamela Anderson in Barb Wire by my angel @amberasaly” Check out Kendall’s Halloween look below:

We can already feel the temperatures rising here! Can anyone else feel it too? As we said it was a double celebration for Kendall Jenner. Her birthday bash was attended by friend Hailey Bieber, sister Kim Kardashian West and her husband Kanye West, sister Kylie Jenner with her ex Travis Scott, Jaden Smith, Scott Disick, Justin Bieber, Paris Hilton, Justine Skye, Quavo and Winnie Harlow.

