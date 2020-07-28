Box Office: The Days’ Difference Between Avengers: Endgame & Avatar To Reach $2 Billion Mark Is HUGE!

Avengers: Endgame and Avatar– two of the biggest record breakers ever. When the Russo Brothers directorial hit the screens last year, it was fun to watch it chasing down the highest collections’ feat set by James Cameron’s film.

With the blockbuster names like Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans and others, Endgame was always expected to bring in huge numbers, but it still managed to shock everyone with its box office pace. Speaking of its collection, the superhero film ended the run at a monstrous total of $2.797 billion, a little more than Avatar’s $2.790 billion, as per Box Office Mojo.

Avengers: Endgame is clearly rocking the throne of highest earner ever but the film had another feat to boast of. Everyone knows, the film was the fastest one to reach $2 billion clubs, thus crushing Avatar very badly. But do you know, the gap between the two films to hit that mark? Believe us, it will literally shock you.

Reportedly, Avengers: Endgame took just 11 days to touch $2 billion marks globally, while Avatar achieved the same in 47 days. The difference between the two is of 36 days, which is of more than a month. Amazing, isn’t it?

Meanwhile, a couple of months ago, a piece of news sparked excitement amongst box office enthusiasts. As COVID- 19 pandemic caused a huge financial loss to theatres’ business, many blockbusters are said to re-release to attract the audience. And Avatar’s name is one of them. This report of Hollywood Reporter kickstarted the debate of Avengers: Endgame v. Avatar yet again.

