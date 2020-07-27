Avengers: Endgame Trivia #111: Chadwick Boseman made an impressive impact as Black Panther on the Marvel fans. Michael B. Jordan played the bad guy in the film and had some distinct scars on his body. Apart from the epic face-off debut fight with Chadwick, Michael played an important role throughout the film.

Today’s trivia unveils all the hard-work went behind achieving those scars for Michael B. Jordon aka Eric Killmonger. Black Panther was also declared as a successful venture for the folks down at Marvel.

In fact, it went on to be nominated for Best Picture as Oscars and became the first superhero film to do so. It won Oscars for Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score), Best Achievement in Costume Design, Best Achievement in Production Design.

A fact publicly stated by Disney states: “Michael B. Jordan, who plays Erik Killmonger, spent about two and a half hours in the special effects makeup chair every day, while makeup designer Joel Harlow and three other makeup artists applied close to 90 individually sculpted silicone moulds to his upper body. This ‘scarification’ application process entails transferring each mould and then blending and painting them to match Jordan’s skin tone. Each of Killmonger’s scars represents a ‘notch’ of his kills over the years.”

In a conversation with CinemaBlend, Michael B. Jordan had said, “It’s like glue. They glue and put them on, and a sealer and a whole bunch of other stuff. And they would put me in a sauna to kind of help sweat it all off at night. So it was a long process, but it was definitely worth it.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!