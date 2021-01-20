Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were the celebrity couple fans can never get over. The duo met on the sets of Mr & Mrs Smith and fell in love in no time. The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor was married to Jennifer Aniston then and we all know what happened to that! Albeit, there’s a legal battle on-going and the results of it aren’t very positive for Shiloh, Zahara and other kids.

For the unversed, Brad and Angelina are blessed with 6 kids – Maddox, Shiloh, Knox, Pax, Vivienne and Zahara. There are a lot of their concerns being discussed in the legal battle. While the duo was announced legally single in April 2019 there were still some pending matters in their divorce.

One of it remains where the kids will be based at. While Angelina Jolie wants to move out of Los Angeles to a place where their kids experience a normal life, Brad Pitt is against it. Amidst it all, the Maleficent actress is doing her best to create the ideal environment for her children.

A source close to Hollywood Life reveals the same as “Angelina Jolie loves doing Target runs and other day-to-day things with her kids because it brings a sense of normalcy to their lives. She really strives to make their lives as normal as she can. Going shopping is something that she and her kids enjoy doing together, and she feels strongly that her kids should have all the experiences that other kids their age have. She doesn’t want them growing up in a bubble.”

The source continues, “If it were up to Angelina, the family would be somewhere other than Los Angeles, where they’d have more privacy to go about their day to day lives. But it’s out of her hands, so she’s just doing the best she can.”

We wonder what Brad Pitt has to say about this. We’re sure, he’d want the best for his kids too!

