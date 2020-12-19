BBC’s British period crime drama Peaky Blinders has become one of the most loved TV & OTT shows of current times. The show has seen 5 seasons so far and the 6th is highly awaited. Starring Cillian Murphy in the lead, season 6 was supposed to go on floors this year but due to pandemic, it got postponed.

Now here’s some great news for fans as Peaky Blinders Season 6 is all set to go on floors next year.

Talent agency LB Casting Ltd recently posted on their Facebook page that they are looking for extras for ‘a very well-known BBC period drama shooting early 2021 in Manchester’. Some of the requirements that the agency wants actors to fulfil are:

These are the criteria:

Males

No modern haircuts or fades

No dyed hair or obvious highlights

Must be willing to shave hair if required

No modern beards/facial hair

No bigger than a 44″ chest

Females

Mid to shoulder length hair

No dyed hair or obvious highlights

No bigger than a dress size 12

The post was taken off later due to heavy response but as per birminghammail.co.uk, there were some more requirements which read as, “You must also have no piercing, visible tattoos, false nails, tattooed or drawn eyebrows, eyelash extensions etc. Travel and accommodation are not provided and you will be expected to start early and finish late.”

As the talent agency got flooded by the applications, they took off the original post and posted a follow up on their page regarding Peaky Blinders. It read as saying, “Unfortunately we are no longer accepting applications for this production. Thank you to everyone who has reached out to us this past week. We are blown away with the response this posting has had and we are thrilled to see so many amazing applications. It’s going to be very hard to whittle it down.”

The post further read as saying, “We will be contacting those selected before 04/01/21. Due to the high number of applications we have received, we will unfortunately not be able to contact anyone who isn’t selected to the next stage in the application process.

Please keep a check on this page for any upcoming projects in the new year. Merry Christmas everyone. Stay safe.”

The creative which has been shared along with the announcement has a silhouette of a man in a newsboy cap just like the Peaky Blinders gangsters.

Created by Steven Knight, Peaky Blinders debuted in 2013 and is set in the early 1900s. The show is loosely based on a real gang of the same which was active in Birmingham, England in that time.

Peaky Blinders stars Cillian Murphy, Sam Neill, Helen McCrory, Paul Anderson, Annabelle Wallis, Tom Hardy among others.

