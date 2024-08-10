Oscar-winning actor Joaquin Phoenix has reportedly walked out of Todd Haynes’ period gay romance at the last moment. This has evidently left everyone in distress, as Phoenix was the biggest USP of this movie. Now, things have been halted for who knows how long. Keep scrolling for the deets.

According to the reports, it is a detective movie about two men in love. Todd Haynes directed it, and Joaquin was a co-writer. He developed the screenplay with Todd and Jon Raymond, but an insider revealed that the star allegedly left five days before the film’s production. It was produced by Killer Films and was set to begin filming in Mexico.

Indie Wire reported that Todd Haynes brought together a crew in Mexico for the Joaquin Phoenix starrer movie, which is backed by sales agent MK2 Films. An insider revealed to Page Six that “The subject matter of the film was a factor,” the Joker 2 star got cold feet. It has reportedly shocked the director and Jon Raymond as well. The Joker star reportedly had ‘cold feet’ and thus left the film unexpectedly.

According to the report, a source claimed that Todd Haynes’ untitled movie is as good as dead since it was pitched to the distributors with Joaquin Phoenix as the main lead, and he was the reason people came on board. The film’s crew is now allegedly out of work, which will create a debt surpassing a seven-figure number. The stakeholders are yet to be paid.

Previously, in an interview with Variety, Todd Haynes shared details on the movie and said, “It’s a love story between two men set in the 30s that has explicit sexual content that or at least it challenges you with the sexual relationship between these two men. One is a Native American character, and the other is a corrupt cop in LA. It’s set in the 30s. They have to flee L.A. ultimately and go to Mexico. But it’s a love story and with a strong sexual component.” He also mentioned that Phoenix originally brought this idea to Todd’s attention.

Todd Haynes continued, “It all started with Joaquin having some ideas and some thoughts and just questions and images. And he came to me and said, ‘Does this connect to you at all?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, this is really interesting.’ And so we would just be on the phone talking, and it developed into a script.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Joaquin Phoenix will be seen in Joker 2 opposite Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. The movie is set to be released in October.

