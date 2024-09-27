Francis Ford Coppola’s $120 million epic Megalopolis is set to crack the top five films at the domestic box office this weekend. Despite tracking for a grim start in its opening weekend, Megalopolis will reportedly debut in the top five.

Lionsgate’s release Megalopolis will open in theaters on September 20, 2024, alongside Universal’s biggie Wild Robot, which is gearing up to top the box office. The long-awaited sci-fi epic was self-funded by director Francis Ford Coppola. Lionsgate agreed to distribute the film in exchange for a distribution fee. The dystopian movie features an ensemble cast including Adam Driver, Giancarlo Esposito, Nathalie Emmanuel, Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Jon Voight and Laurence Fishburne (among others).

Coppola has often described the film as his passion project, which he had been aspiring to direct for decades. Despite the buzz surrounding the film, it is gearing up for a dismal start at the box office. According to the box office report, Megalopolis is set to open in 1,854 locations and will share IMAX screens with The Wild Robot. The film’s subdued location count is expected to affect its box office performance.

The film is expected to take in $5.9 million in the opening weekend. Despite the dismal collection, Megalopolis will crack the top five films at the weekend box office in the United States. Wild Robot will top the chart, with Beetlejuice Beetlejuice taking second place. Meanwhile, last week’s release, Transformers One, will land third place.

Megalopolis failed to impress critics, landing a 51 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes. The RT consensus read, “More of a creative manifesto than a cogent narrative feature, Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis is an overstuffed opus that’s equal parts stimulating and slapdash.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

