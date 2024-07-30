Lady Gaga took the internet by storm and broke many hearts when she revealed her engagement to longtime beau Michael Polansky at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Polansky is a distinguished personality in the business world who went to Harvard at the same time as Mark Zuckerberg. Indeed, he will not be any ordinary man, as he has swayed the music star off her feet. So who is he, and what is his and Lady Gaga’s collective fortune?

Lady Gaga & Michael Polansky’s relationship-

The Joker 2 star is quite low-key when it comes to her love life, and this is similar to her relationship with Polansky. The couple was first linked in 2020. Soon after that, they started making public appearances, attending award shows, Super Bowls, and more. The couple was spotted in Vegas attending two major concerts—U2 and Katy Perry. Their video went viral on social media last year.

Lady Gaga and her boyfriend at Katy Perry's show in Las Vegas. https://t.co/OUhWXS19kU — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 8, 2023

Before that, in 2022, Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky went to the BAFTAs, the Critics’ Choice Awards. Cut to present: In April this year, Gaga sparked engagement rumors with a ring on the finger in West Hollywood, as per Harpers Bazaar. During the 2024 Paris Olympics, the Joker 2 actress introduced Michael to French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal as ‘my fiance.’ The video went viral on social media platform X.

Lady Gaga seems to be engaged after introducing boyfriend Michael Polansky as “my fiancé” to the French Prime Minister. pic.twitter.com/SsZmseVaWG — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 28, 2024

Who is Michael Polansky, and what is his estimated net worth?

According to Hollywood Life, Polansky’s LinkedIn reveals he is the CEO of Facebook co-founder Sean Parker’s company, Parker Group. For those who have watched the movie The Social Network, Justin Timberlake played Sean Parker.

Lady Gaga’s fiance, Michael Polansky, is also the managing partner of Parker Ventures and a board member of the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy. He reportedly attended Harvard and graduated with a degree in applied mathematics and computer science. According to reports, Michael has an estimated net worth of $600 million.

Lady Gaga & her estimated net worth-

Lady Gaga is not just an adept music artist but a talented actress. She was nominated for her performance in the movie A Star Is Born in the Actress in a Leading Role category at the Oscars. She did not get that award but received an Oscar for Original Song for that very movie. Gaga made around $5 million—$10 million for that role. She appeared in American Horror Story, too, and made between $50K to $150K. That was her first leading role. Gaga won a Golden Globe for it.

As per Parade, Lady Gaga earned $112.4 million from her Chromatica Ball Tour. She reportedly charges around $2.5-$6 million per performance. The actress has appeared in other movies and is also associated with several brands. She allegedly makes about $38 million per year. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Joker 2 star has an estimated fortune of $300 million.

Lady Gaga and her fiance Michael Polanksy’s combined net worth is a colossal $900 million!

