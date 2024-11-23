Sandra Bullock doesn’t sugarcoat it: she still regrets being part of Speed 2: Cruise Control. In a chat about her new film The Lost City, where she teamed up with Channing Tatum, Bullock took a stroll down memory lane and admitted that her 1997 sequel to Speed is one project she wishes she could forget.

When TooFab asked about past films she was embarrassed by, Bullock didn’t hold back. “I have one no one came around to and I’m still embarrassed I was in. It’s called Speed 2,” she revealed. And honestly? She’s right. The film’s plot—a slow-moving cruise ship heading toward an oil tanker—is not exactly what you’d call thrilling.

The film’s reception was just as sluggish as the ship itself. Without Keanu Reeves and with a ridiculous storyline (the hijacked ship crashing into Saint Martin island was a laughable moment), Speed 2 got panned across the board. It went on to snag a whopping eight Golden Raspberry Awards, including Worst Remake or Sequel. But Bullock has been upfront about her regret, saying, “Makes no sense. Slow boat. Slowly going towards an island.” She made it clear that no fans came around to the film, which is a polite way of saying it flopped.

Despite the Speed 2 misstep, Sandra Bullock’s career went on to soar. She later starred in Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous, another sequel that didn’t exactly win any awards for critical acclaim but still managed to pull in decent box office numbers. “Every one of [my sequels] has been an absolute stinker,” Bullock said with a laugh, though she did give a playful nod to co-star Daniel Radcliffe, whose success with the Harry Potter sequels has been non-stop. “You have nothing but success with sequels. One was better than the other,” she told him, a little jab at her own less-than-stellar track record.

Even though Speed 2 and those other sequels didn’t exactly make her a legend in the follow-up game, Sandra Bullock is still dominating Hollywood. She’s living her best life in The Lost City, and fans are eating it up. And if that wasn’t enough, she’s about to team up with Pitt again in the high-octane thriller Bullet Train. So, yeah—Speed 2 might’ve been a miss, but Sandra’s been crushing it ever since. No regrets now, just killer roles and big-screen magic.

