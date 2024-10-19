Throwback When Keanu Reeves Admitting To Feeling Uncomfortable While Filming Intimate Scenes With Director’s Fiancé

Known for his down-to-earth demeanor, Keanu Reeves is among the beloved stars who have captivated audiences for decades with iconic roles in films like The Matrix and John Wick. His status as a quintessential action hero in Hollywood has become synonymous with his commitment to performing his stunts. While the actor has reached new heights in his acting career, everything didn’t go smoothly.

Despite his respected persona, the John Wick actor once shared his weird experience while performing a s*x scene for Knock Knock that left him in an awkward position. After Reeves garnered critical acclaim for John Wick, he starred alongside Ana de Armas in a horror-thriller, Knock Knock. Although he enjoyed his time while filming the movie, he once shared in a throwback conversation with Jimmy Kimmel his experience that left him in a weird position.

He explained that the s*x scenes with Ana de Armas and Lorenza Izzo were pretty awkward for him as Izzo was engaged with the director of the movie, Eli Roth, at the time. Reeves said, “Yeah, I mean, it’s always… Those scenes are weird, you know? But Eli had created a great situation of trust and rehearsal. I mean, I wasn’t that guy who was like, ‘Eli, your wife is hot!’ Like every day [thinking], ‘I can’t wait [to perform the scene.]”

While things worked out perfectly for the actor, Ana de Armas also discussed her thoughts. She revealed that Reeves was pretty shy before filming the scene and felt uncomfortable. She said, “Keanu is shy and feels uncomfortable. He’s not open about talking about his life in general. So we pushed him to the limit, played with and touched him, and whispered things before the scene. He was uncomfortable. It worked.”

Fortunately, despite Reeves’ hesitation, his brilliant performance was well-received and has since been overshadowed by Keanu Reeves’ more captivating projects.

Knock Knock is available to stream on Amazon Prime.

