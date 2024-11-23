Brie Larson didn’t just walk into the Marvel squad with Captain Marvel—she kicked the door down. Flashback to 2019: Brie hit Instagram with a video with fans and probably Chris Hemsworth doing a serious double take. In it, she’s casually swinging a 16-pound sledgehammer like it’s no big deal, serving major “Thor, who?” vibes. And because she’s all about stirring the pot, she tagged Hemsworth. Iconic, right?

The comments section? Pure gold. Fans crowned her “the new Thor” and started dreaming of Captain Marvel teaming up with the God of Thunder or squaring off. Hemsworth might have been wielding Mjolnir since 2011, but Brie? She made it clear she wasn’t here to play second fiddle.

When Captain Marvel dropped on March 8, 2019, Brie proved ready to take center stage. Playing Carol Danvers, an Air Force officer turned cosmic powerhouse, she brought the heat and the heart. But was she getting into superhero shape? That was a mission all on its own. Brie hit the gym hard, sharing workout videos on Instagram like a pro. “A strong woman is a woman determined to do something others are determined not to do,” she wrote under one post and delivered.

Then came the Avengers: Endgame trailer, and Brie’s Captain Marvel was finally stepping into the big leagues. That iconic scene where Thor calls his battle axe, Jarnbjorn, while staring her down? Pure MCU gold. It wasn’t a fight—it was a vibe. Thor knew she wasn’t just another hero. She was the most powerful in the lineup, and let’s be honest, the Avengers needed her to save their skins.

The rest of the trailer was all about the squad rallying for their “whatever it takes” mission against Thanos. But Brie’s presence added a whole new level of hype. This wasn’t just another recruit; Captain Marvel was the game-changer, and the fans knew it.

Between her intense prep for the role and Captain Marvel smashing the box office, Brie proved she wasn’t just holding her own in the MCU—she was redefining it. So yeah, she gave Hemsworth a run for his hammer. Captain Marvel didn’t just join the Avengers; she powered them up. Thor might summon the storms, but Brie? She is the storm.

