Reese Witherspoon isn’t just a powerhouse on screen—she’s also the unofficial treasurer of the Big Little Lies crew. Back in the Big Little Lies Season 2 promotion days, Reese spilled the tea at the Television Critics Association press tour: “Who pays? I pay,” she joked, adding in mock outrage, “None of these girls ever pull out their credit card!”

Nicole Kidman quickly interrupted, insisting, “That’s not true!” Reese eventually conceded, “Okay, Meryl paid once.” The exchange only got better from there. Nicole doubled down, “I pay! I pay!” while Zoë Kravitz said, “They won’t let us pay! I’ve tried!” Shailene Woodley humorously said, “Don’t even get me started on this. This is very upsetting to me.” It was peak Big Little Lies chaos—in the best way possible.

But Reese’s generosity didn’t just stop at footing the bill. The group shared a bond that felt as real off-screen as it did in their Monterey universe. The camaraderie between Reese, Nicole, Zoë, Shailene, and Meryl Streep was palpable, with Nicole once saying, “We’re producers, we should be,” hinting at how they all pitched in creatively even if Reese’s Amex got the workout.

The crew’s dynamic wasn’t just about dinner tabs. When asked who the best storyteller was, Zoë wasted no time naming Meryl. “Meryl tells incredible stories,” Reese agreed, while Nicole playfully added, “But we go to the grave with all of these stories, I gotta tell you.” Ever the queen of one-liners, Meryl concluded with, “What happens in Monterey stays in Monterey.” Classic Meryl.

For Reese, though, Big Little Lies was more than just a hit show; it was another feather in an already packed cap. She’d previously won an Oscar for her role as June Carter in Walk the Line and charmed us all as Elle Woods in Legally Blonde. By the time Big Little Lies came around, Reese wasn’t just acting—she was producing and leading the charge for female-led projects through her company, Hello Sunshine.

The show, running from 2017 to 2019, was an Emmy-winning smash and sealed Reese’s status as a TV powerhouse. But even with her groundbreaking pivot to the small screen, Reese stayed her down-to-earth, hilarious self—the friend who always picks up the tab and keeps the vibes high.

So, whether she’s fighting legal battles as Elle Woods, surviving the wild as Cheryl Strayed, or holding court at dinner with her Monterey gang, Reese Witherspoon proves she’s a real one. And honestly, where can we sign up for a seat at that table?

