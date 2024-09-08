Nicole Kidman's Last 5 Films At The Box Office: With 3 Flops & 2 Modest Hits, The Australian Actress Has Grossed 15% Of Her $2.3 Billion Lifetime Revenue

Australian actress Nicole Kidman has captivated audiences for four decades with gripping performances in critically acclaimed films. Kidman, who got her start in acting in Aussie soap, made her Hollywood debut in the 1989 film Dead Calm and soon secured her Breakout role in the 1990 Days of Thunder alongside Tom Cruise. The film grossed $157 million worldwide. Kidman went on to marry her co-star Cruise the same year.

While the marriage didn’t last, Nicole Kidman’s reputation as a bankable actress in Hollywood flourished. Kidman, who has starred in 50 films as a lead actress, has grossed over $2.3 Billion worldwide. Despite being one of the biggest movie stars in the world, Kidman, like her ex-husband Tom Cruise, has starred in only one film (Aquaman) that has made over $1 billion. However, she boasts several blockbusters that have grossed over $100 million.

Kidman’s last five films failed to make an impact at the box office, with only one film crossing any pertinent milestone. Four out of her last five films have grossed less than $100 million. Her last film, Aquaman & The Lost Kingdom, made less than $500 million against a production budget of $205 million. Nicole Kidman’s 2022 historical epic The Northman, with a production budget of $70 million, tanked at the box office, earning over $60 million.

The 2019 film Bombshell was a modest hit, grossing over $60 million against a budget of $30 million. Meanwhile, The Goldfinch and indie film Destroyer grossed less than $10 million. Let’s take a look at Nicole Kidman’s last five films at the box office.

Aquaman & The Lost Kingdom (2023) – $433.8 Million The Northman (2022) – $69.4 Million Bombshell (2019) – $61.4 Million Goldfinch (2019) – $9.4 Million Destroyer (2018) – $5.8 Million

