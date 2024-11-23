In an epic display of Marvel heroism, Chris Hemsworth stepped up to help a Redditor named alexander_q see Avengers: Endgame early. The Redditor, who is battling liver cancer, mouth cancer, and a rare genetic condition, Fanconi Anemia, posted a heartfelt request for help to watch the film before time ran out. Being the absolute legend he is, Hemsworth caught wind of the post and pulled a few strings with Disney to make it happen.

“Disney has reached out, and we’re discussing options. I cried when I read their email. It’s everything I hoped for, and I owe it to all of you,” said Alexander in a follow-up post, clearly overwhelmed by the kindness. But how did this all go down? Well, it turns out it wasn’t just a random gesture. A “friend of a friend” situation led to a connection with the Aussie star himself. “I think they called him tonight on my behalf,” Alexander shared, revealing how a mutual connection helped make the magic happen.

Hemsworth’s involvement didn’t stop at the initial shoutout—he ensured that Alexander could see the final chapter of the Avengers saga. And let’s not forget the Redditor’s request not to spoil the film, even though the fame he quickly gained was “pretty strange and getting stranger fast.” It’s a powerful reminder of how connected the Marvel family is, even beyond the screen.

What’s even more incredible? Alexander made it clear that he wasn’t after any financial help. Instead, he directed any potential donations to the Fanconi Anemia Research Fund, showing that his heart was in the right place even in tough times. “Money isn’t my problem, just time,” he wrote, underscoring the urgency of his cause while keeping the Marvel spirit of selflessness alive.

As for Avengers: Endgame, the movie dropped in 2019 and wrapped up a decade of MCU action with a bang. One of the biggest surprises? Thor’s physical transformation. Hemsworth turned up as “Fat Thor” (yep, you heard that right), packing on the pounds and rocking a seriously bushy beard. Hemsworth even joked about how the 70-pound fat suit was the hottest thing he’d ever worn, but hey, it was all worth it for the laughs and the new take on the character. Who else could pull off the sad, beer-bellied god of thunder and still make it legendary?

But honestly, this is bigger than just the movies. Hemsworth went full hero mode, not just as Thor, but in real life. He used his star power for good, showing up when it mattered most. Forget about the cape—sometimes, being a real superhero is just about showing up and having a heart. And that’s precisely what Hemsworth did.

