Liam Payne's Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Had Left Argentina Just Two Days Before His Death, Here's Why

The news of Liam Payne‘s death has shocked the entire world. The former One Direction member passed away on October 16th at the age of 31 after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina.

Liam and his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, have been vacationing in Latin America for the last few days. However, Kate left Argentina and returned to her home in the US on Monday, just two days before Liam’s tragic demise.

Kate Cassidy Took a Flight from Argentina to Miami on October 14th

Liam and Kate went to Argentina a few days before the singer’s death. The two shared several pictures from their vacation on social media and looked happy together. However, on October 14th, Kate shared a video on TikTok revealing that she had flown back to Miami from Argentina.

As for why she left Argentina without Liam, she said they planned to visit the country for only five days but ended their vacation by two weeks. “I was so ready to leave. I love South America, but I hate staying in one place for too long. And we were supposed to be there for five days, turned into two weeks,” Kate said.

She further revealed that she was feeling homesick in Argentina. “I was just like, ‘I need to go home,'” adding that she felt happy and relived on returning to Miami.

Liam and Kate Had Been Dating for Two Years

Liam and Kate sparked dating rumors in October 2022 and made their relationship official by appearing together on the British Fashion Award red carpet in December of that year. The couple has been going strong ever since. Kate has not yet publicly addressed her boyfriend’s death.

It is yet to be confirmed if Liam fell intentionally or was an accident. As per reports, the English singer behaved erratically in the hotel lobby before the tragedy. The authorities in Buenos Aires are currently investigating the matter.

Follow Koimoi for more Bollywood and Hollywood updates.

Must Read: Remember When Megan Fox Defied Hollywood and Made a Powerful Comeback After Being “Cancelled”?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News