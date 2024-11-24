A British Airways employee could possibly lose her job after bragging about being on the same flight carrying late One Direction alum Liam Payne’s body. Summer-Leigh Morrison, a stewardess for the airline, shared a post on Instagram where she revealed that she was traveling with a late singer’s coffin. She allegedly breached airline rules by sharing a photo of the flight manifest listing passengers.

British Airways Employee Summer-Leigh Morrison’s Instagram Post

Morrison penned to over 10,000 IG followers, “Just been told we’re carrying a coffin with us today. To then find out it’s Liam Payne‘s body and his family are on our flight too, heart-breaking.” The air stewardess is believed to be suspended as the incident is under review.

British Airways’ Shocking Statement On Summer-Leigh Morrison

A British Airways source told The Sun, “This stewardess cares more for her online social media following than her job. She has been brought to the attention of bosses due to previous posts.”

“It is a serious data breach, not to mention a callous and heartless move to tell the world of Liam’s final journey for the good of her online following,” they continued. “She will be lucky to ever fly again with the airline.” The airline confirmed it was “investigating the matter” and that it was “inappropriate to comment further.”

Liam Payne Passed Away Last Month

The One Direction star lost his life at the age of 31 after he tragically fell from his third-floor balcony at the CasaSur Hotel in Buenos Aires on October 16. All of his bandmates attended his funeral, which took place in Amersham, Buckinghamshire, on Wednesday, November 20.

The late singer’s parents, X Factor boss Simon Cowell, and his ex Cheryl Cole, who shares seven-year-old son Bear with Payne, were also spotted. On top of Payne’s casket were two wreaths, a red and white one from his parents, labeled “Son,” and another with white and blue flowers that said “Daddy” from Bear.

A video shows the poignant moment a horse-drawn carriage arrived at the church carrying Liam Payne’s dark blue coffin with silver handles, adorned with white roses. The solemn procession marked the beginning of the service. #LiamPayne #Funeral #OneDirection pic.twitter.com/zVnqLfL7fO — British Pakistani Index (@PakistaniIndex) November 20, 2024

Liam Payne’s Final Moments Before Death Was Revealed Recently

Just a couple of days after the singer’s funeral, disturbing CCTV footage was revealed. The clip showed Payne’s final moments in the Argentinian hotel, where he was seen getting dragged by multiple hotel workers.

The images showed a visibly impaired Payne being escorted out of the hotel’s lobby and into the elevator by three men. He was then brought back to his room before he plunged 45ft to his death.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Tom Cruise’s Running Skills Are The Secret Behind His Box Office Wins? Scientific Study Explored

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News