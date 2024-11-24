Picture this: you’re having your wedding photos done in Hawaii when Aquaman shows up with a trident. That happened to Katie and Brandon Meyers on December 20th at the Four Seasons Resort Oahu. Jason Momoa, Hawaii’s superhero, totally crashed their shoot, making it unforgettable.

While promoting Aquaman, Momoa happened to be on the same beach and—totally unplanned—bumped into the newlyweds. Their wedding planner, Carina Cooper, told E! News, “It was unplanned and spontaneous!” You can imagine the couple’s shock when Momoa and his crew appeared out of nowhere. “We were just taking our wedding photos out on the rocks, and Jason Momoa and some of his family and friends just walked out on the beach,” Katie said. “They were shouting congratulations to us and were super calm and chill.”

But here’s where it gets even better: the wedding photographer, Eric Mansperger, had the idea of a lifetime. Why not get Momoa to join in on the shoot? And, of course, Momoa—being the cool guy he is—was totally down to crash the photos. The best part? He asked to borrow a kid’s trident nearby, and the rest was history. “He took the trident and went behind the couple in their picture and pretended to be a sasquatch,” Cooper added. Who wouldn’t want Aquaman photobombing their wedding with a trident, right?

It’s not like they had a vast crowd—just 12 guests at a small, intimate ceremony—but the Meyers were not expecting this excitement. Brandon said, “I think we were just in disbelief. We didn’t expect that to happen or know he was here… so it was just fun.” Fun is an understatement.

After taking over their photos, Momoa wasn’t done. He signed the trident (because why not?) and handed it back to the kid, leaving a lasting memory. “It was pretty cool to see him just be so nice and sweet and gracious,” Katie said. “He was gracious, really down-to-earth, and happy to add something special to our day.” Talk about making the day even more unforgettable.

In case you were wondering, the trident wasn’t the wedding gift. But for Katie and Brandon? That moment will be their favorite one to tell at every anniversary dinner.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Tom Cruise’s Running Skills Are The Secret Behind His Box Office Wins? Scientific Study Explored

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News