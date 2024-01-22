Hey readers, unlike others, I have only included series that began in 2023 rather than incorporating any series that already began but aired new seasons in 2023.

This means that only shows commencing in 2023 will be included. This animated listicle will consist of the shows I liked last year.

But it might only be some people’s cup of tea. As a regular reader, you know my taste and will appreciate this selection. Everyone else, give it a try, and let’s see where it goes.

Pluto

Available on Netflix

In a futuristic setting, highly advanced humanoid robots, nearly indistinguishable from humans, face a threat as an unknown entity seeks to eliminate the world’s seven most prominent robots. Europol’s leading detective, Gesicht, is thrust into the investigation, tasked with unraveling the mystery behind these serial robot murders. Adding to the intrigue, Gesicht is among the seven targets in this intense, high-stakes scenario.

Pluto is an outstanding anime designed for a mature audience and emerges as one of the year’s premier releases. It skillfully delves into the tension between humans and robots, offering a poignant parallel to real-world discrimination. The robot characters defy simplistic views of futuristic AI, revealing intricate lives and personalities. Despite a central mystery lacking depth, the narrative compensates with expertly crafted emotional arcs, firmly establishing it as a standout in the science fiction genre.

The Apothecary Diaries

Available on: Crunchyroll

In the East, Maomao, a young pharmacist, is kidnapped and sent to serve in the imperial palace. Despite her situation, she upholds her curious and unconventional personality, striving to complete her service term discreetly. When she discovers the severe illness of the emperor’s children, she uses her pharmaceutical skills to investigate and solve the mystery. Despite her preference for anonymity, her actions draw the attention of an influential eunuch, leading her to tackle various mysteries within the imperial court.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

Available on: Disney+

Following the heroes’ triumphant victory over the Demon King’s party, restoring tranquility to the land, they retreated to lives of solitude. Across generations, the elven mage Frieren contemplates the mortality of humanity. Taking on a new apprentice, she dedicates herself to honoring the dying wishes of old friends. In this poignant narrative, an emotional tale unfolds, exploring the confrontation of regrets, the triumph over apathy, and the earnest endeavor to forge authentic connections with people.

Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku

Available on Prime Video, Crunchyroll, and Netflix

In the enchanting backdrop of Japan’s Edo period, a unique assembly of condemned individuals on the brink of execution is granted a chance for clemency by the Shogunate. Their task? Explore an island recently unveiled southwest of the Ryukyu Kingdom. With elite guards as vigilant companions to prevent any escape attempt, the convicts become entangled with the island’s inhabitants – a diverse array of monsters and their creators, a group of immortal beings. In this captivating tale, the convicts and guards must harmonize their efforts to outwit the immortals and navigate a route for escape from the island.

Shangri-La Frontier

Available on Crunchyroll

The 100 Girlfriends Who, Really, Really, REALLY Love You

Available on: Crunchyroll

Rentarou Aijou, endowed with looks, intelligence, athletic prowess, and widespread popularity, experiences continual romantic setbacks, reaching his one-hundredth rejection on his middle school graduation day. In search of a change of fortune, he visits a matchmaking shrine and wishes for a girlfriend in high school. To his surprise, the shrine’s god reveals that Rentarou will encounter a remarkable one hundred soulmates during his high school journey. Initially skeptical, Rentarou’s doubts dissipate on the first day of school when he meets two soulmates, Hakari Hanazono and Karane Inda, confessing their feelings to him. With a flurry of fated encounters and numerous love confessions, Rentarou’s life is poised to become significantly more exhilarating.

Ragna Crimson

Available on: Prime Video

In a realm where dragons rule the skies, seas, and lands, prevailing over them requires surpassing the limits of ordinary human strength. Driven by an unwavering determination for victory, the dragon hunter Ragna allies with the mysterious Crimson. While Crimson’s motivations remain concealed, their objective is clear: the total destruction of the dragon monarchs.

Tearmoon Empire

Available on: Prime Video & Crunchyroll

Amid financial struggles, an epidemic, and famine, the once-prosperous Tearmoon Empire falls to a citizen-led revolution with support from neighboring nations. Princess Mia Luna Tearmoon, known for her lavish lifestyle, endures three years in the dungeons and faces execution due to the uprising. Fortunately, Mia is reincarnated as herself at twelve, retaining vivid memories. Determined to alter her fate and armed with knowledge, she strives to enhance the kingdom’s well-being, forming alliances and unintentionally earning the people’s admiration, ultimately becoming beloved as a saint.

Undead Unluck

Available on: Hulu & Disney Plus

Upon completing her cherished romance manga, Fuuko Izumo contemplates a life marked by misery and solitude, resigned to a fate devoid of the passionate love depicted in fiction due to her “unluck” affliction, which severely threatens those she touches. Meanwhile, Undead, an immortal being seeking death, sees an opportunity in Fuuko’s unlucky to end his suffering. Their paths intertwine, and before Undead can unleash Fuuko’s power, they must confront a malevolent secret organization intent on eradicating individuals with unique abilities, adding another layer of complexity to their intertwined destinies.

MF Ghost

Available on: Prime video, Netflix & Crunchyroll

In the year 202X, Japan witnesses the widespread adoption of self-driving electric cars, displacing traditional internal combustion engine vehicles. Amidst this trend, MFG’s racing circuit exclusively featuring internal combustion cars gains international acclaim. Kanata Livington, a 19-year-old Japanese-British racer, arrives from the United Kingdom, seeking to participate in MFG and find his missing father, Ken Katagiri. Settling with the Saionjis, friends of his late mother, Kanata takes on his father’s surname, borrowing a Toyota 86 from the family friend Ogata. Despite facing substantial disadvantages in specs, Kanata impressively secures a spot in the top 15, competing against high-tier supercars. The legendary racer Takumi Fujiwara becomes Kanata’s trainer, setting the stage for a new chapter at MFG as employees and former racers from the same generation take notice of Fujiwara’s involvement.

Conclusion

And there you have it, the grand finale of our anime countdown! Ten fantastic shows from the past year, some even drawing inspiration from manga. If you’ve relished this anime adventure, let us know if you’re up for another thrilling journey—perhaps a list of the top 10 manga delights? As usual, you can catch most of these anime gems on Crunchyroll. So, here’s to hoping you’ve savored every bit of this article, and until the next anime escapade, happy watching!

