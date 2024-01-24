Emily In Paris Season 4: Release Date, Production, Cast, Trailer & More

Emily In Paris Season 4 has officially begun production, and netizens cannot keep calm! Starring Lily Collins in the lead, the Netflix romantic comedy series received much praise and enjoyed massive viewership across the globe. From trailer to cast and plot, scroll below for all the updates on the upcoming series.

Within a month of its debut, Emily In Paris was viewed by 58 million households. The three seasons released to date have received several nominations, including Critics Choice, Golden Globes, MTV Awards, and Art Directors Guild Awards, among many others.

There have been quite a few controversies surrounding the Netflix show. Lily Collins starrer was accused of bribery at the Golden Globes Awards. As per reports, around 30 members of the voting body were treated to a private lunch in Paris, and the show’s developers allegedly paid the bill. Many critics in France also bashed creators for stereotyping Parisians.

Lily Collins confirms Emily In Paris Season 4!

In June 2023, Netflix shared an announcement video featuring Lily Collins. She shared, “We are getting ready for Season 4 of Emily In Paris and are so excited to see what’s next for Emily. It’s safe to say that we ended on a dramatic note last season, and surprise, it does not end there!”

A few days ago, Netflix shared a picture of Emily holding the script of the fourth season as she began filming. The caption read, “Bonjour 💅 Emily In Paris is all set to return with Season 4, only on Netflix!”

Emily In Paris Season 4: Production

Just like most other shows, Emily In Paris also faced a halt due to the SAG-AFTRA strike in Hollywood. The production was initially planned to begin in the Summer or Fall of 2023. The team has gone on the floors and is expected to complete the shoot before the Olympics start in Paris in July 2024.

Emily In Paris Season 4: Cast

Well, it is obvious that Lily Collins and her best friend, Ashley Park (Mindy) will return for Season 4. However, fans are concerned about Ashley, who was under intensive care being treated for critical septic shock at the end of 2023.

There has been no official confirmation, but Emily In Paris series regulars – Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, Camille Razat, and William Abadie are also expected to reprise their characters.

However, there remains uncertainty around Emily’s British boyfriend, Alfie, played by Lucien Laviscount. If one can recall, he walked out in the season finale after he learned that Emily and Gabriel may have been in love the whole time.

Emily In Paris Season 4: Plot

Well, there are a lot of questions that fans have been curious about. Lily Collins also teased fans in the Emily In Paris Season 4 announcement video. “So much happened that we need answers to. Is Alfie still heartbroken? Will Gabriel get his Michelin star? Will Mindy and the band go to Eurovision? And what about Camille? Will Sylvie’s rekindled love last? And will Emily and Gabriel finally get together? I wish I could tell you more, but you will have to wait to find out.”

However, Collins did promise a lot more fun, fashion, and drama! Emily will also be seen on a Roman holiday, which hints that the season may witness some serious twists and turns. Well, we’re super excited!

Emily In Paris Season 4: Release Date

There has been no official confirmation from the creators. However, keeping in mind the production delays and other factors, Emily In Paris Season 4 could be released somewhere in 2025.

