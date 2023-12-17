Marvel’s Echo, focusing on the life of Maya Lopez, will soon be released, but the studio has made the fans happier by bringing it a day earlier. Alaqua Cox will be seen in the leading role, and she made her first appearance in the Disney+ series Hawkeye. Marvel has been extending its branches in the OTT platform with several web series, and after Loki Season 2, the viewers’ expectations have increased.

For the unversed, Maya Lopez, the Marvel character, was created by David Mack and Joe Quesada; in the comic books, she first appeared in Daredevil #9. Maya’s story is mainly associated with Daredevil, aka Matt Murdock since she is known to be the adopted daughter of Kingpin, the archnemesis of Matt Murdock.

The viewers have already seen Echo’s expertise in martial arts and hand-to-hand combat when Alaqua Cox’s character Maya went head to head against Clint Barton in Hawkeye. As per the comics, Maya has photographic reflexes, which help her fight, and she also has superhuman physicality. However, according to reports, Echo’s powers in the Disney+ series will differ from the comics.

Now, the makers of Echo have dropped a new trailer, which revealed a new premiere date. Before getting into that, let’s see what we know of the upcoming MCU series.

Plot

The official synopsis given by Marvel for Echo read that it is the origin story of Echo, whose merciless behavior in New York catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots, and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward. Like the comics in the series, Maya will be adopted by the Kinpin, and from there, how she goes against him will be showcased in the MCU series.

Cast

Alaqua Cox will play the lead role as Maya Lopez, aka Echo. Vincent D’Onofrio will reprise his role as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin. He was first seen as part of the ruthless mafia in Netflix’s series Daredevil, where Charlie Cox appeared as Matt Murdock. Charlie will allegedly be making a guest appearance in the series. For the unversed, in the comics, Matt and Maya develop a romantic relationship that might also happen in the MCU series.

Besides them, Zahn McClarnon will be seen in the role of Maya’s father, William Lopez, and the former leader of the Tracksuit Mafia. He is also an associate of Kingpin. Devery Jacobs plays the character of Julie. She is a member of Maya’s indigenous family and community. The series will also include Chaske Spencer, Cody Lighting, Graham Greene, and more.

Director & Executive Producers

Reservation Dogs fame Sydney Freeland and The Walking Dead fame Catriona Meckenzie directed the series. MCU boss Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Stephen Broussard, Richie Palmer, Marion Dayre, and Jason Gavin are reportedly the executive producers on the show. Amy Rardin, director Sydney Freeland, Christina King, and Jennifer Booth are co-executive producers.

Trailers

The first trailer of Alaqua Cox-led Echo came out on November 3rd and showed a much bloodier visual than any other usual MCU content. People got excited to see Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin’s brutal side, in addition to its fantastic cinematography.

Marvel released a new trailer on December 17th, just an extended part of the first trailer. It also includes a more vivid clip of Maya’s fight with Daredevil.

Check out the latest trailer here:

Get ready for one killer drop. All 5 episodes of Marvel Studios’ #Echo arrive January 9 at 6PM PT, exclusively on @DisneyPlus and @Hulu.



Set your Disney+ profile to TV-MA to stream. pic.twitter.com/gRtffMzEDT — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 17, 2023

Release Date & No. Of Episodes

Initially, Echo was supposed to premiere in November 2023 but got delayed to January 10th, 2024. However, the new trailer shows that Marvel will release the series one day earlier, i.e., on January 9th, 2024.

Marvel will be releasing all five episodes of the web series together.

Where can you watch the Echo?

Echo will be streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

