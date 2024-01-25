This weekend promises an exciting mix of cinematic offerings, kicking off with the eagerly awaited and somewhat controversial sequel, “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” set to debut on Prime Video. Adding to the lineup is “The Underdogs,” another film available on Prime Video. With six movies ready for streaming and five hitting theaters, including the star-studded “Bad Hombres” featuring Snoop Dogg, there’s no shortage of film options. Furthermore, binge-watch enthusiasts can indulge in two series—one on Netflix and another on Prime Video—both offering captivating content.

On the international front, two remarkable films are poised to steal the spotlight: an exhilarating Korean movie and a lively Hindi (Indian) production. Whether your preferences lean towards superhero sagas or heartwarming tales, or you’re simply in search of binge-worthy content, this weekend’s movie lineup offers a diverse array to cater to every taste. Get ready for an enthralling cinematic journey that awaits!

Streamable

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Available on: prime

After facing defeat at the hands of Aquaman, Black Manta seizes the potent mythical power of the Black Trident to release an ancient malevolent force. Seeking to end Black Manta’s terror, Aquaman forges an unforeseen alliance with his brother, Orm, the former king of Atlantis. Setting aside their previous conflicts, they come together to protect their kingdom and avert irreversible global destruction.

Wish

Available on: Disney Plus

Within a musical-comedy welcoming audiences to the magical realm of Rosas, Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, expresses a compelling wish. This wish is granted by Star, a cosmic force embodied as a little ball of boundless energy. United, Asha, and Star confront their formidable adversary—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—in a quest to save Asha’s community. Their mission is to showcase that the convergence of a courageous individual’s determination with the stars’ magic can bring extraordinary outcomes.

Murder And Cocktails

Rent from: Apple TV Plus for $5.99

Following the murder of their next-door neighbor, a couple organizes a gathering for neighbors to collectively investigate the crime while sharing cocktails. The complexity deepens when another body is found, casting doubt on the group’s trustworthiness.

What Doesn’t Float

Available on: Prime Video

In this anthology of dark comedy, a varied cast of characters grapples with the complexities of urban life in New York. As an unforeseen conflict disrupts their daily routines, each character must confront a pivotal decision. Despite diverse outcomes, a unified depiction of the city emerges: New York acts as a reflective mirror, laying bare their true character while the rest plunges into the depths.

The Underdogs

Available on: Prime Video

Snoop Dogg portrays Jaycen “Two Js” Jennings, an ex-professional football star experiencing a downfall. Hitting rock bottom leads him to a community service assignment coaching the Underdogs, a spirited pee-wee football team in his hometown of Long Beach, California. Seeing this as an opportunity to reshape his public image and rejuvenate his life, Jaycen endeavors to transform the unruly Underdoggs into champions. He rekindles connections with his past, encountering an old flame and former teammates, and reignites his love for the game.

Trunk: Locked In

Available on: Prime Video

Disoriented upon waking, Malina, a medical student, realizes with horror that she’s trapped in the trunk of a speeding car. With only her cell phone, its battery rapidly draining, she enters a desperate and suspenseful battle for survival. As each minute passes, Malina uncovers the truth about her abduction, confronting unsettling revelations from her past. Even if she manages to survive, the ordeal will etch an enduring mark, fundamentally changing her forever.

Theatrical releases

Beautiful Wedding

Release Date: Jan 24, 2024



Picking up the tale right where Beautiful Disaster left off, Abby and Travis wake up in Vegas as accidental newlyweds after a night of pure mayhem. Fueled by Abby’s six-figure poker triumph and surrounded by their ride-or-die crew, they jet off to Mexico for a honeymoon that’s equal parts opulence and wild escapades. Yet, with “Trabby” turning every moment into a chaos-filled spectacle, they’re left pondering the ultimate question: Are they a match made in Heaven, or is their marriage destined to be the following headline in the disaster chronicles?

Bad Hombres

Release Date: Jan 25, 2024



Motivated by the necessity to provide for his family, Cesar, an undocumented immigrant, partners with day laborer Alfonso to work for Donnie, a ruthless and psychopathic criminal. Following a botched drug deal, Cesar and Alfonso find themselves entangled in the hazardous aftermath, compelling them to join forces for survival. Luckily, Alfonso’s criminal past might just be the key they need to navigate the perilous situation and emerge alive.

Sometimes, I Think About Dying

Release Date: Jan 26, 2024



Lost on the dreary Oregon coast, Fran finds solace in her cubicle, enveloped by the constant hum of officemates and occasionally daydreaming about breaking the monotony. Trapped in a bubble of isolation, she drifts through life until a sociable new coworker, Robert, consistently tries to forge a connection. Fran might have to give this guy a chance despite conflicting with her usual tendencies.

American Star

Release Date: Jan 26, 2024



In this thrilling tale, Ian McShane takes the lead as an assassin embarking on his final mission in Fuerteventura. His objective is to eliminate a man he’s never met. Yet, as the target encounters a delay, the assassin finds himself enchanted by the island, its people, and an enigmatic shipwreck.

Miller’s Girl

Release Date: Jan 26, 2024



Jenna Ortega steps into the shoes of a gifted young writer, setting off on a creative odyssey when her teacher, portrayed by Martin Freeman, assigns a project that entwines them in an ever-growing complex web. As boundaries blur and the lives of the professor and protégé become interwoven, they are confronted with their darkest selves. Amid this, they must work to maintain their individual sense of purpose and safeguard the things they hold most dear.

Series

Griselda (Bingeable)

Premiere Date: Jan 25, 2024 (complete season)

Available on: Netflix



“Griselda” recounts the true story of Griselda Blanco, an astute Colombian businesswoman who fled from Medellín to Miami, creating one of the most ruthless cartels in history. As a devoted mother, Blanco skillfully balances charm and unsuspecting savagery, allowing her to navigate effortlessly between family and business. This cunning combination earns her the infamous “Black Widow.”

Hazbin Hotel

First Premiere Date: Jan 19, 2024 (4 Episodes)

Final Premier Date: Jan 26, 2024 (2 episodes including season finale)

Available on: Prime Video



In “Hazbin Hotel,” Charlie, the Hell princess, embarks on a seemingly impossible mission to rehabilitate demons and address overpopulation peacefully in her kingdom. After angels impose an annual extermination, she opens a hotel, aiming for patrons to transition to Heaven. Despite mockery from most of Hell, her steadfast partner, Vaggie, and their initial test subject, adult film star Angel Dust, remain loyal. The “Radio Demon” intervention provides an opportunity for Charlie’s ambitious dream to materialize.

International content

Badland Hunters

Original language: Korean

Available on: Netflix



After Seoul transforms into an apocalyptic wasteland, a determined huntsman takes action in the face of a critical situation: a teenager close to him is kidnapped by a mad doctor conducting inhumane experiments.

Animal (2023)

Original language: Hindi (Indian)

Available on: Netflix



Balbir Singh, a wealthy industrialist, is engrossed in his business, leaving little time for his family. His son, Ranvijay, idolizes him as a superhero, but conflicts arise, leading to Ranvijay being sent to boarding school. Upon returning for Balbir’s 60th birthday, Ranvijay is asked to leave, only to encounter Gitanjali, who has broken off her engagement. Surprisingly, they married privately and relocated to the US. Eight years later, Balbir survives an attack by unknown assailants. Ranvijay, with Gitanjali and their children, returns to confront those behind the assassination attempt, initiating a war.

Conclusion

I hope you enjoy the mentioned content as we wrap up our weekend watchlist. I suggest kicking off with the series “Griselda” for a captivating experience. Following that, if you’re in the mood for an action-packed, excessively violent, and definitely not suitable for children’s movies, buckle up for “Animal.” Remember, it’s merely a recommendation, and if you have the time, feel free to explore whatever content suits your fancy.

Ultimately, the choice is yours—this weekend is your canvas. Whether you follow the recommended series and movie or venture into your preferred cinematic realms, make the most of your leisure time. Once again, it’s just a suggestion to enhance your weekend entertainment!

