Marvel seems to have ignited new hopes among the fans with its recent mini-series, Echo. The MA-rated show led by Alaqua Cox received positive responses from the viewers and managed to do so with a budget much less than some of Marvel’s previous shows. It might give the studio some perspective on their upcoming projects. Scroll below for more.

The Disney+ series explored the origin of Maya Lopez, her relationship with Kingpin [played by Vincent D’Onfrio], and catch up to the events of Hawkeye and after that. It is perfectly done as people have been intrigued, and their anticipation for Daredevil: Born Again has also increased. Charlie Cox as Daredevil also had a cameo in the Marvel show. For the unversed, Matt Murdock and Maya develop a relationship in the comics, and we hope that will be explored further in the MCU.

Regarding the budget, Marvel is known for spending generously on their projects. However, whether or not it’s worth it, that is different. According to Forbes, Echo was done on a budget of $40 million, which is 20% less than some of MArvel’s other shows like She-Hulk and Secret Invasion. The series based on Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk, was reportedly $212 million, with each episode costing around $25 million. The show received much backlash and will allegedly not return for a second run.

On the other hand, Secret Invasion was made with $225 million and was also the MCU debut of British actress Emilia Clarke. The show received a better response than She-Hulk but still felt flat overall. According to CBR’s report, when Marvel announced their plans to make the Disney+ series, it was reported that each episode would cost around $25 million, which has happened in some cases.

MCU shows like The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Moon Knight, and Loki Season 2 cost around $150 million. WandaVision and Hawkeye were somewhere around She-Hulk’s budget, but Echo is nowhere near them.

Echo has been a success for the studio, reportedly increasing the viewership of Daredevil, Hawkeye, and The Punisher on Disney+. This might be a sign that fans like Marvel’s street-level content.

Echo is streaming on Disney+.

