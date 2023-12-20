Nicole Kidman and Lulu Wangis are coming together for an OTT series, Expats. The drama series is based on the 2016 novel The Expatriates by Janice Y.K Lee, and the trailer for the much-awaited series is finally here. It looks intriguing and makes us wonder about the lives of the women featured in the series’ trailer and more about them. Keep scrolling to get the deets.

Nicole is undoubtedly a fine actress in Hollywood, and her Academy Award for her performance on The Hours is proof of that. On the other hand, Wang is known for the movies, The Farewell, Posthumus and more. Her last film, The Farewell, starring Awkwafina, received a rating of 7.5 on IMDb and has a 97% score on Tomatometer, which is commendable.

Lulu Wang is once again here, and this time, she will tell the story of a close-knit group of American women with Nicole Kidman as the main lead. Bones and Grey’s Anatomy actress Sarayu Blue will also be seen in the series, and today, we bring you all the details of the upcoming series.

Plot –

As mentioned above, Expats is based on the novel The Expatriates. It is set in 2014 in Hong Kong and revolves around three American women living there – Margaret, Hilary, and Mercy. As per the official synopsis, The lives of these three women intersect after a sudden family tragedy. The series interrogates privilege and explores what happens when the line between victimhood and culpability becomes blurred.

Cast & Crew –

The cast of Expats includes Nicole Kidman, Sarayu Blue, Ji-young Yoo, Brian Tee, and Jack Huston.

Lulu Wang is the creator, director, and director of the upcoming series. Wang, along with Daniele Melia for Local Time, executive produce the series. Additionally, Nicole Kidman, Per Saari for Blossom Films, Australian screenwriter Alice Bell, Theresa, and Stan Wlodkowski are also executive producers of the series.

The author of the novel, The Expatriates, Janice YK Lee, Two Sentence Horror Stories fame Vera Miao, and Game of Thrones fame Gursimran Sandhu, served as writers on the series beside Wang and Alice Bell.

Release date –

Nicole Kidman-led Expats will premiere on the 26th of January 2024 with two episodes. It will be followed by new episodes coming out weekly, and the finale will premiere on the 23rd of February, 2024.

Where to watch?

The series Expats will be coming on Amazon Prime Video, one of the leading OTT platforms of the present times.

Check out the trailer of the series Expats here:

