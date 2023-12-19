With Jonathan Majors getting fired from the MCU, the role of Kang the Conqueror is up for grabs! People have been sharing their choices on social media, and one actor has already expressed his disinterest in taking Majors’ place. We are talking about British actor and producer John Boyega, who has already worked with Disney in Star Wars’ Skywalker Saga and didn’t have an enjoyable experience. Besides Boyega, netizens have a few other actors in mind to take Jonathan’s place; scroll below to get more details.

Boyega doesn’t have a great experience of working with Disney. When he did the Star Wars movie, he allegedly faced racism for playing the role of Finn, the ex-Stormtrooper. He blasted Disney for pushing his character aside and said it’s not good. It seems like the actor is done with the company and doesn’t wish to return in any way.

Jonathan Majors’ MCU future was hanging by the thread, and whispers of his removal from the blockbuster studio had been a topic of discussion on social media for months now. A few weeks ago, just before Jonathan’s trial, a fan suggested John Boyega take on Majors’ role as Kang the Conqueror. But the actor gave his definitive answer using a GIF of Donkey from Shrek shaking his head, ‘No.’ The fan on social media platform X wrote, “tell anthony mackie to connect you w whoever in charge of recasting Kang.”

Some people have supported John Boyega’s decision to return to Disney, while some think he isn’t fit to replace Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror. One of the users wrote on X, “He knows how Disney rolls.”

Another wrote, “The man does not need to put himself through that again.”

A third netizen said, “That man hates Disney.”

Another quipped, “Boyega just doesn’t scream intimidating to me.”

One user said, “After how he was treated in SW, I’m not surprised.”

And, “He got burned by Star Wars already…why trust another Disney-owned property that’s on the way down.”

Check it out here:

A fan asked John Boyega to take over as Kang in the MCU He’s not interested 😂 pic.twitter.com/Y1gM6wYXjW — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) December 19, 2023

Some people suggested Will Smith’s name to take over Kang’s role after Jonathan’s firing. Many think Denzel Washington would be great in the part. Will and Denzel are fantastic actors, but can Marvel pursue any of them to play the time-traveling villain in the MCU?

For the unversed, on December 18th, a Manhattan judge found Jonathan Majors guilty in the assault and harassment trial. That led to his firing from Marvel.

