2023 was expected to end on a high note, but Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, aka Aquaman 2, has failed to create ripples at the North American box office. The film has slowed down after the underwhelming performance during the extended Christmas weekend. On the other hand, Wonka is managing a steady pace at ticket windows. Keep reading to know more!

Aquaman 2 fails to earn big!

Being a sequel to a billion-dollar success, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom had extremely high expectations pinned on it. Unfortunately, right from the beginning, the film was plagued with negativity. The poor reviews and word-of-mouth worsened the matter further, and we saw the biggie earning just dismal numbers in the opening weekend.

Released on 22nd December, Aquaman 2 earned just $27.70 million during the traditional Friday to Sunday opening weekend (including Thursday previews). During the extended weekend, including the Christmas day on Monday, the film raked in $38.30 million. Just after the debut, the collection has started to slow down.

Wonka beats Aquaman 2

Wonka was released on 15th December, much before the Christmas weekend. Still, it is enjoying a smooth run at the North American box office. During the extended Christmas weekend, the Timothée Chalamet starrer stayed behind Aquaman 2, but as soon as the weekend ended, it returned to the top spot on Tuesday by scoring $8.9 million.

As per the report in The Hollywood Reporter, Wonka earned $8 million on 27th December (Wednesday) in the domestic market, taking its box office total to $102.5 million. Animated comedy film, Migration, surprisingly bagged the second spot by scoring $6.3 million on Wednesday, taking its domestic total to $30.6 million. Aquaman 2 got pushed to the 3rd position with a score of around $5.9 million on Wednesday.

The Color Purple bagged 4th spot with $3.9 million coming in on Wednesday.

Struggle continues in the domestic market

In the pre-release projection, the Aquaman sequel was expected to perform on the lower level, but still, there was a hope that festival season would bring in some bonus. Sadly, big numbers were never recorded, and from hereon, the film is expected to go downhill. As of now, the Jason Momoa-led biggie stands at $52.5 million at the North American box office.

