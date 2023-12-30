Pirates Of The Caribbean is one of the most successful franchises of all time in Hollywood. Disney initially wasn’t happy with Johnny Depp’s portrayal as Captain Jack Sparrow. But the response was earth-shattering, eventually opening roots for a $4.5 billion film series. But do you know which is the worst-rated film of all? Scroll below for details!

The journey began in 2003 with The Curse of the Black Pearl. It made Johnny Depp a household name, thanks to Captain Jack Sparrow. There are five films in the franchise. Fans are waiting for the sixth installment, although the future remains uncertain.

Pirates Of The Caribbean series ranked according to Rotten Tomatoes score

We have previously reported to you about Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006) being the highest-grossing film in the franchise. It was the sequel to Gore Verbinski’s original that welcomed a storm at the worldwide box office with collections of $1.06 billion. But unfortunately, it isn’t the best-rated film in the franchise.

The best-rated Pirates Of The Caribbean film on Rotten Tomatoes is the original Curse Of The Black Pearl, with a score of 80%. At #2 is Dead Man’s Chest, which suffered a massive dip, with only a 53% score.

On the third spot is Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), which garnered about 44% votes from the audience. This is followed by 2011’s On Stranger Tides, which earned a 33% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Worst Rated Pirates Of The Caribbean Film

The least favorite of viewers is the fifth installment, Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, with only a 30% score on the platform. It, however, made a staggering sum of $794 million at the worldwide box office. The budget was only $230 million, which means Disney raked in a lot of profits.

Dead Men Tell No Tales starred Johnny Depp, Javier Bardem, Geoffrey Rush, Brenton Thwaites, Kaya Scodelario, and Kevin McNally.

As evident, it looks like the liking for the American fantasy supernatural swashbuckler film series decreased with each new installment.

About Pirates Of The Caribbean 6

Last we know, Disney had approved a script submitted by The Last of Us co-creator Craig Mazin and Ted Elliott, back in 2020. There were two separate ideas being discussed – a sixth installment to the original film series and a spin-off.

The spin-off was announced with Margot Robbie in the lead but was later shelved. Even the actress expressed her disappointment as the studio was no longer interested in taking that idea forward.

Johnny Depp, during the defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard, had confirmed that he would not return as Captain Jack Sparrow. And that will continue to be his decision, even if Disney offers him a whopping sum of $301 million.

