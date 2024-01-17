Koimoi Audience Poll 2023: Not just commercial success, but Bollywood also saw some quality stuff being made in 2023. Out of the entire movie, there were some scenes that left a huge impact, turning out to be major highlights. One such was a thought-provoking climax of OMG 2, and of course, who can forget the role reversal ‘Papa, papa’ scene between Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor from Animal? So here, we’ll look at the best Bollywood scenes of 2023.

Before we get started, let us inform you we have shortlisted the four best nominees for the category, and the audience will have the power to vote for their favorite by clicking on one of the options in the Twitter poll mentioned at the end of the article.

Take a look at the nominees for the Best Bollywood Scene of 2023 category:

Final argument in the courtroom (Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai):

Undoubtedly, this is not just the movie’s best scene but also one of the best-written courtroom sequences ever in the history of Indian cinema. The way Manoj Bajpayee’s P. C. Solanki rips off the fake Baba’s reputation in front of the world serves as a treat to watch.

Climax (OMG 2):

While the entire movie is well made, the climax featuring an argument from Pankaj Tripathi’s Kanti Mudgal served as a perfect ending and a thought-provoking scene for society. In a court argument, Tripathi and his son stress the importance of including s*x education in the Indian syllabus and state how m*st*rbation isn’t a sin.

‘Papa, Papa’ scene (Animal):

This scene featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor was really intense and showcased the unrequited affection of a son for his father. Ranbir’s Ranvijay Singh does a role reversal with his dad, Balbir (played by Anil), and asks him to act like a son while he’s pretending to be his father. It eventually leads Balbir to realize that he failed to give his son the required attention and love.

Courtroom scene (Dunki):

This is another hard-hitting scene of 2023, where Shah Rukh Khan‘s Hardy explains how the UK government’s unfair attitude and laws force people to take donkey flights and risk their lives. During a court argument, Hardy is given a chance to secure UK citizenship by seeking the right to asylum, but being a patriot and ex-army officer, he refuses to do so.

Here’s the poll:

