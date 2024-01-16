We are committed to awarding the best of the best through Koimoi Audience Poll 2023 Indian Cinema has offered us in the year 2023. The year that went by was a year full of grand cinematic visions. Bollywood films offered us mega-action extravaganzas and magnanimous rom-coms.

Right from Jawan to Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, most of the superstar films entertained us throughout.

The journey of a film is absolutely dull without a dash of drumbeats. So, the last year gave us some amazing foot-tapping numbers. But some of these numbers forced you to have the utmost fun on the dance floor.

In our annual tradition of acknowledging the best work that Cinema offered in the year 2023, here are the nominees for the best dance track of 2023 for Koimoi Audience Poll 2023.

Check out the nominees for the best track of the year 2023

1. Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya (Jawan)

Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster, helmed by Atlee, offered a heartfelt tribute to Raj Kapoor’s Ramaiya Vastavaiya. The song from Jawan Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya was choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant.

2. Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai (Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar)

Ranbir Kapoor grooved to Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai on Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’s song choreographed by Bosco-Caesar. Sung by Arijit Singh, the song also featured Anubhav Singh Bassi. The quirky song will drag you in an instant.

3. Zinda Banda (Jawan)

Shah Rukh Khan‘s Zinda Banda was choreographed by Shobi Paulraj. Aniruddh Ravichander’s composition is a musical brilliance with the perfect energy to give you a kick to burn the dance floor!

4. What Jhumka (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani)

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s chemistry, sassiness, and thumkas were killers in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s song What Jhumka. Sung by Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi, the song is a tribute to the classic song Jhumka Gira Re. Choreographed by Ganesh Acharya, it offers the perfect push to not leave the dance floor.

So, what are you waiting for? Vote for your favorite dance track of 2023 and hit the dance floor!

To vote for more categories, check out Koimoi’s Audience Poll 2023 here.

