Last year, we had a gala time at theatres, as fans had plenty of options to choose from. Right from Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback in Pathaan to Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, it was a glorious year for filmmakers and exhibitors due to the outstanding performance of Bollywood films at ticket windows. In today’s audience poll, we will discuss a few films that not only took the box office by storm but also won everyone’s hearts with their astonishing music.

Recently, Koimoi brought you nominations for Best Playback Singer (Male), Best Playback Singer (Female), and Best Bollywood Action Scene. We hope you all have voted for your favorite. Now we bring you names of the top 4 Music Directors and Music albums that have been shortlisted for the ‘Best Music Album/Music Director’ category.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at the nominees for the ‘Best Music Album/Music Director’ of 2023 category:

Anirudh – Jawan

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi, and others in key roles, the film is helmed by Atlee. The film not only made waves at the box office but also got the web buzzing with some internet-breaking songs like Chaleya, Zinda Banda, and others. Picturized on SRK and Nayanthara, Chaleya continues to top the list of chartbuster songs.

Pritam – Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Composed by music maestro Pritam, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’s music album is a complete package that has songs for every mood. Love? ‘Tere Pyaar Mein,’ Break-up? ‘O Bedardeya’, Dance? ‘Show Me The Thumka’, Romantic? ‘Jaadui.’ Don’t you agree? Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead, the film is helmed by Luv Ranjan.

Sachin-Jigar – Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles, the film is helmed by Laxman Utekar. Composed by duo Sachin Sanghvi and Jigar Saraiya, the film featured chartbuster tracks like ‘Phir Aur Kya Chahiye’ and ‘Tere Vaaste.’ The film anyway didn’t have many songs.

Pritam – Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

After a long wait, Karan Johar returned to direction with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer. So when it was his comeback, how can one expect the music album to be an ordinary one? Right from ‘Tum Kya Mile’, to What Jhumka?, ‘Kudmayi’ and ‘Such A Heartthrob’, RRKPK’s music album continues to top the charts.

Well, these were the four nominees for ‘The Best Music Album/Music Director’ Category. Do let us know who has won your heart by selecting from the options below via a Twitter poll.

