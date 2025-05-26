War 2, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, is one of the highly anticipated Indian films currently. The buzz is at its peak, and the magnum opus can potentially destroy pre-existing records at the Indian box office. On the opening day itself, it is expected to register the biggest ever opening for a Bollywood film by a big margin. This has put Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan in a dangerous position. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the upcoming action entertainer is a sequel to 2019’s War and the sixth film in YRF’s Spy Universe. These factors have naturally boosted its hype. Also, it’s a true pan-India film from Bollywood, bringing in the force from the south in the form of Jr NTR against the Hindi belt crowd puller, Jr NTR.

War 2 is ready to register Bollywood’s biggest opening at the Indian box office

The power of the North and South guarantees a mind-blowing start for War 2. In the present situation, it is in a very comfortable position to hit a century at the Indian box office. Yes, the film is likely to cross the 100 crore net on day 1. So, it is all set to be Bollywood’s biggest opener in the domestic market.

War 2 to push Jawan out of the top 10 openers

Currently, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is the biggest Bollywood opener with a rocking 75 crore net. For those who don’t know, Jawan holds the 10th spot on the list of the highest Indian openers at the Indian box office. So, with War 2 entering the list in August, SRK’s magnum opus will automatically move out of the list.

So, from now on, Jawan has only a couple of months left on the list of top Indian openers. On 14th August, War 2 is ready to push it out of the top 10.

Take a look at the top 10 highest Indian openers at the Indian box office (net collection)

Pushpa 2 – 179.25 crores RRR – 134 crores Baahubali 2 – 121 crores KGF Chapter 2 – 116 crores Kalki 2898 AD – 93 crores Salaar – 92 crores Adipurush – 89 crores Saaho – 88 crores Devara – 83 crores Jawan – 75 crores

