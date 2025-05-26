Tourist Family, starring M Sasikumar and Simran in the lead roles, concluded its fourth weekend yesterday by posting a good sum. After impressing everyone with its run during the first three weeks, the film maintained the momentum in the last three days, and overall, it has already amassed a strong total at the Indian box office. In the meantime, it has come very close to Suriya‘s Retro. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 25!

Performs well on the fourth weekend

The Kollywood family entertainer maintained a steady pace and scored 70 lakh on the fourth Friday. On Saturday, it displayed an impressive jump of 42.85% and earned 1 crore. On Sunday, there was another good jump of 20%, and it earned 1.20 crores. Overall, the film added another 2.90 crores during the fourth weekend.

Tourist Family crosses 57 crores at the Indian box office in 25 days

Overall, Tourist Family amassed a total of 57.40 crore net at the Indian box office in 25 days. Including taxes, the gross domestic collection stands at 67.73 crore gross. From here, it is expected to add some more crores to its tally and wrap up its run just below 65 crore net.

Inches away from beating Suriya’s Retro

With such a total, the Tamil family entertainer is inches away from surpassing Retro. Currently, the Suriya starrer stands at 60.49 crore net. On weekdays, it is expected to earn 1 lakh each day, so it won’t cover much of a distance and wrap up the run below 61 crores. So, the M Sasikumar and Simran starrer will easily topple it in the next few days.

Tourist Family enjoys over 250% returns

Reportedly, Tourist Family is made on a budget of 16 crores. Against this cost, it has earned 57.40 crores, thus making an ROI (return on investment) of 41.40 crores. Calculated further, it equals 258.75% returns at the Indian box office. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a super-hit verdict.

