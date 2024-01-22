The year 2023 saw a string of performances that touched a note in our hearts. In our annual tradition of acknowledging the best acts, films, performances, and scenes offered by some of the best films of the year, we are back with Koimoi Audience Poll 2023.

Last year saw some brilliant films like 12th Fail and some commercial blockbusters like Animal. But amidst all the chest-thumping, some performances did not reach the public eye or took a lot of time and effort to reach the audiences.

Still, they made an impact strong and cemented their position in the audience’s hearts as well. These performances need all the applause irrespective of whether the films they were a part of were commercially taken off or tanked.

Check out the nominations for the Best Actor with a Difference (Female) for Koimoi Audience Poll 2023.

1. Yami Gautam (Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga)

Yami was a part of the crime thriller on Netflix that also starred Sunny Kaushal and Sharad Kelkar and was helmed by Ajay Singh. The film did not score quite well in terms of popularity, but Yami deserves all the applause for her act as a wannabe criminal whose plan goes all wrong.

2. Rani Mukerji – Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway

The film was all about Rani’s acting prowess, which held this otherwise weak film together. Based on a true story, the actress played an immigrant mother who battles against the law and authorities of Norway to get her kids back. Helmed by Ashima Chibber, the film was a one-woman show.

3. Medha Shankar (12th Fail)

Medha’s simplicity and effortless screen presence brightened up the screen of an emotionally dark film. While her act as Shraddha brought relevance to Manoj Kumar’s struggle, she was as excellent as the lead Vikrant Massey.

4. Tabu (Khufiya)

Helmed by Vishal Bharadwaj, the spy-thriller is based on the novel Escape to Nowhere. Tabu plays a RAW operative on a mission to solve a mystery. Tabu excellently holds this mystery thriller, which would otherwise be a dull affair.

