Koimoi Bollywood Music Countdown Audience Poll: From Luka Chuppi To Kesari – Choose The Best Song Of February 2019

We’re back with the February ’2019 edition of our recently started segment ‘Koimoi Bollywood Music Countdown Audience Poll’. Those who are new here, please note that this is not like the regular countdown lists, because in this you will get to choose your favourite song instead of going with a pre-decided list. Let’s go through the most popular tracks in the romantic month of the year – February.

Last month, Ranveer Singh Apna Time Aayega and Aankh Maarey acquired the top positions. Please note, the below list is not a ranking and the songs are in just serial number wise. You can vote in the poll which will be below the article and see who’s winning.

1. Saanu Kehndi – Kesari



Saanu Kehndi is the newest entrant to the list of popular songs of this season. Punjabi folk music and the energetic vocals of Romy and Brijesh Shandilya gave a vibrant feel to this song from the Kesari. Apart from its fun lyrics, the track has also become popular for Akshay Kumar’s eccentric dance moves.

2. Nai Lagda – Notebook



The soulful song Nai Lagda is another addition to the list. Beautifully sung and composed by Vishal Mishra, Nai Lagda grows on you due to its soothing music. It complements very well with the jaw-dropping visuals in the track.

3. Coca Cola – Luka Chuppi



Just like Kartik Aaryan’s last release, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi too comprised of some chartbuster music. Though a recreated one by Tanishk Bagchi, Coca Cola became an instant hit given its peppy tunes and quirky lyrics. It is sung by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar and picturised on Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon.

4. Photo – Luka Chuppi



Despite the original music, the songs of Luka Chuppi have worked really well amongst the masses. Photo crooned by Karan Sehmbi and recreated by Tanishk Bagchi, Photo has become as popular as its original Punjabi version, composed by Gold Boy.

5. Mungda – Total Dhamaal



Another recreated song in the list composed by Gourov-Roshin. Though it faced a share of criticism, still managed to make it to the charts. Featuring Sonakshi Sinha in a sensational avatar, the recreated version is sung by Jyotica Tangri, Shaan, and Subhro Ganguly.

6. Apna Time Aayega – Gully Boy



Sung and performed by none other than Ranveer Singh himself, Apna Time Ayega is a rage amongst the youth. Right from its lively music to triggering lyrics, the song has emerged as one of best motivational tracks of the recent times.

7. Azadi – Gully Boy



Although, Azadi was not a part of last month’s music countdown edition, the song became widely popular after the movie released, last month. Sung, composed and written by the duo of DIVINE & Dub Sharma, Azadi stands out due to its stirring lyrics. The rebel anthem of the season!

8. Mere Gully Mein – Gully Boy



Another hit from Gully Boy, Mere Gully Mein is crooned by Ranveer Singh, DIVINE & Naezy. In a horde of hard-hitting songs, Mere Gully Mein comes as a refreshing change due to light-hearted words. The song is high on Mumbaiya slangs.

9. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga – Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga



Known for some amazing tracks like Pani Da Rang, Paaniyon Sa and Dekhte Dekhte (Batti Gul Meter Chalu), Rochak Kohli delivered yet another beautiful recreation of evergreen Ek Ladki Ko Dekha from 1942, a love story. It is crooned in soothing vocals by Darshan Raval, Rochak Kohli.

10. Aankh Marey – Simmba



Party anthem Aankh Marey, continues to spell magic with its foot tapping beats and amusing lyrics. Recreated by Tanishk Bagchi, the song is helmed by dynamic voice of Mika Singh and Neha Kakkar.

