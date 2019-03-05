Gully Boy Box Office (Worldwide): Surpasses Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan & 2 Others!

Gully Boy Box Office (Worldwide): Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy has turned out to be a big box office success, not only in India but the overseas market as well. Speaking about its current worldwide collections, the musical drama has surpassed 5 movies, including one each of Varun Dhawan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Ayushmann Khurrana, Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan.

Gully Boy, till now, has accumulated 134.21 crores nett and 158.36 crores gross in India and 68 crores in overseas, making a whopping total of 226.36 crores worldwide gross.

With such a huge total, Zoya Akhtar directorial is continuing its streak of beating biggies in the worldwide grosser list. Now, with 226.36 crores, Gully Boy has surpassed Judwaa 2 (216.61 crores), M.S. Dhoni- The Untold Story (217 crores), Rustom (218.80 crores), Badhaai Ho (218.82 crores) and Tubelight (223.24 crores).

As the movie is slowing down, it will surpass Airlift (231.60 crores) in the lifetime run, but might end up below Jab Tak Hai Jaan (241 crores).

Directed by Zoya Akhtar and produced by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Productions, Gully Boy features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Raaz, Kalki Koechlin and Vijay Varma in key roles.

Rappers Divine and Naezy have come up with a new track “NY se Mumbai”, featuring US hip-hop star Nas, who is known for songs like “One Mic” and “Nas is like”.

The global collaboration also features producer iLL Wayno and Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh.

“Nas is my idol, I’ve looked up to him all my life. When I first heard his album ‘Illmatic’, it gave me the chills, I was inspired to tell my story. I saw him perform in Dubai recently” Divine said in a statement.

