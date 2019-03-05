Total Dhamaal Box Office (Overseas): Inching Closer To The 185 Crore Mark!

Total Dhamaal Box Office (Overseas): The multi-starrer that’s been entertaining families all over the world, has been garnering some love outside its home-ground too. Starring stars like Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit it also had a beautiful mix of actors in Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjai Mishra and more.

Inching towards the 125 crore mark at the Indian box office, the movie is approaching the 40 crore mark in the overseas market. It has collected USD $ 5.41 million (Gross) till date in 10 days. It has been holding well witnessing a stable trend.

It has collected 123.80 crores at the Indian box office and 38.38 crores in the overseas market. Calculating the grand total (gross), the movie stands at 184.46 crores at the worldwide box office.

Check out the breakout of the key markets from overseas:

US – $ 1.74 million

UK – $ 555k

Middle East – $ 1.64 million

Australia – $ 428k

Rest Of The World – $1.01 million

Riteish Deshmukh, who was seen in the film as Lallan, says he never imagined that he would be able to survive in the industry for so long.

“I thought ‘Tujhe Meri Kasam’ would be my first and last film of my career. I never thought that I would last so long in the industry. I am grateful for all the opportunities I have received in my life.

“It was a roller-coaster ride with lots of ups and downs. Each phase of my life has made me learn something. When I made my debut, I didn’t even think of even surviving a decade in the industry but I worked hard… did films and tried to improvise myself with each project,” Riteish told IANS here.

