Ranbir Kapoor’s Last 3 Releases VS Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan & Aamir Khan At The Box Office

After delivering a monstrous hit in the form of Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor is on cloud nine. Although the actor gave some memorable performances in the movies like Jagga Jasoos and Tamasha, it couldn’t translate into commercial success. Tasting the much-deserved success with his Sanju act, the gen-y superstar is all geared up to storm the box office with upcoming Brahmastra, as it marks the third collaboration between Ranbir and Ayan Mukerji after Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Ranbir Kapoor is the huge star already, amongst all the young talents present in Bollywood. The actor has an immense pull amongst the youth and the family audience, which ensures a terrific start of his movie at the box office. Once, Ranbir was said to possess huge popularity, only next to Khans, which got affected due to poor performances of his movies. But given the success of Sanju, the 36-year-old revamped his lost glory at the ticket windows and is all set to consolidate with Brahmastra, providing a tough fight to the trio of Khans- Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan.

Speaking about the box office battle, let’s take a look at the lifetime total of last three releases of Ranbir and Khans:

Ranbir Kapoor

Sanju

Sanju stands as the biggest hit of Ranbir Kapoor with an astonishing collection of 341.22 crores.

Jagga Jasoos

Though it met with positive critical reception, the movie tanked miserably at the ticket windows by making 53.38 crores in lifetime run.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil turned out to be decent success for Ranbir Kapoor, despite a clash with Ajay Devgn’s Shivaay. It made a lifetime collection of 112.50 crores.

Salman Khan

Race 3

Despite highly negative reviews and excessive social media trolling, this Salman Khan starrer earned 169 crores in its lifetime run.

Tiger Zinda Hai

It marked the reunion of Salman Khan and Katrina kaif. Tiger Zinda Hai worked amazingly well at the box office and raked 339.16 crores.

Tubelight

Tubelight turned out to be an average affair due to mixed to negative reviews. At the end of its theatrical run, it managed a total of 121.25 crores.

Shah Rukh Khan

Zero

The failure of Zero was one of the shockers in 2018. Though it was boasted of huge pre-release, the movie tanked due to flawed screenplay and trolling on social media trolling. It collected just 97.50 crores.

Jab Harry Met Sejal

Jab Harry Met Sejal marked the first collaboration of Khan and Imtiaz Ali. With highly negative reviews coming its way, the movie flopped by collecting just 62.50 crores.

Raees

Despite a clash with Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil earned decent at the box office by collecting 137.51 crores.

Aamir Khan

Thugs Of Hindostan

Thugs Of Hindostan gone down as one of the biggest disasters in Bollywood. It collected 145.29 crores in lifetime run, after an opening of over 50 crores.

Secret Superstar

The movie turned as a good success despite a competition from Golmaal Again. After a slow start it trended well with positive word-of-mouth and earned 62 crores in lifetime run.

Dangal

Dangal is the biggest blockbuster of recent times and also for Aamir Khan. It amassed a huge sum of 387.39 crores at the box office.

