Bollywood had always projected the manliness synonymous to the emotionally strong and decisive persona. Though the ‘angry young man’ and flamboyant heroic mould is still a rage amongst the audience, the considerable section of males, which are termed as introverts or shy and emotionally weak, is still an underdog and not given a fair representation. Just like a phrase ‘needle in a hay’, there are some attempts, be it Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranbir Kapoor or Vikrant Massey, who tried to change the definition of manliness with their characters.

Here are some Bollywood characters that broke the stereotype of men in our society:

Akshaye Khanna as Siddharth (Dil Chahta Hai)

Akshaye Khanna as Siddharth aka Sid, played that one brooding and mature guy of our group, who has the realistic approach but also enjoys the life to the fullest. One of the finest performances by Khanna, Sid came as a breath of fresh air from Bollywood, which is mostly known machismo. The character taught us to accept the heartbreak as a part of life.

Ranbir Kapoor as Ved (Tamasha)

Ranbir Kapoor essayed a character of Ved, a sufferer of bipolar disorder. The movie shows the conflict between two characters within Ved. It depicts the story of a guy who was once passionate and carefree about life but becomes dull and deadpan by getting stuck in stereotypical routine life. The character is highly relatable to most of the men who are involved in a rat race for a so-called successful life and also conveys a beautiful message of living the life on our terms.

Ayushmann Khurrana as Vicky (Vicky Donor)

Vicky Donor broke the taboo of sperm donation in India. Ayushmann Khurrana shined in his debut performance as a sperm donor, Vicky Arora. Vicky who enters the profession just for the sake of money but later discovers about the unprecedented joy he is providing to the infertile parents, by being a sperm donor.

Vikrant Massey as Shutu (Death In The Gunj)

One of the underrated movies of recent times, Vikrant Massey as Shutu represented all those anxious and timid guys of the society, who are afraid to raise their voice and express due to the fear of being judged. The popular face on television, Vikrant delivered a breakthrough performance as low-esteemed Shutu.

Ayushmann Khurrana as Mudit (Shubh Mangal Savdhan)

Ayushmann Khurrana once again surprised with his role selection. In Shubh Mangal Savdhan, the actor portrayed a character of Mudit Sharma who faces a bout of erectile dysfunction due to stress and nervousness.

Akshay Kumar as Lakshmi (Padman)

Akshay Kumar delivered a brilliant performance as Lakshmikant aka Lakshmi. Innocent and soft-hearted Lakshmi and his never-ending efforts to make things work for wife and family, stoles your heart. The movie gives a great message that you don’t need to be a Hercules and could emerge as a hero just with a caring heart.

