Is Amaal Mallik THRASHING Luka Chuppi’s Poster Lagwa Do In His Latest Post?

Singer Amaal Mallik has been always vocal about his thoughts and never shies away from calling spade a spade. In his recent Twitter post, we can see him complaining about a recent recreated song in Bollywood. The makers of Luka Chuppi released their song Poster Lagwa Do today, is Amaal hinting towards it?

Because, if we join the dots the only probable option is Poster Lagwa Do. Amaal has expressed his views calling the song as mediocre. He has also trashed the song by labelling it as ‘5 times’ worse than the original.

Here’s what the Twitter post of Amaal read, “With this new remake releasing I only feel like laughing at the mediocrity of sound that is being put out…. Ab Remake Kar Hi Rahe Ho Toh Achhe Se Toh Karlo…. Original se 5 guna zyada ghatiya aur dated sound kaise bana lete ho 🤣 #BollywoodMusicHitsRockBottom”

With this new remake releasing I only feel like laughing at the mediocrity of sound that is being put out…. Ab Remake Kar Hi Rahe Ho Toh Achhe Se Toh Karlo…. Original se 5 guna zyada ghatiya aur dated sound kaise bana lete ho 🤣#BollywoodMusicHitsRockBottom — Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) January 29, 2019

Nephew of Anu Malik, Amaal made his debut with Salman Khan’s Jai Ho which was then followed by a beautiful song in Naina from Khoobsurat. He is known for composing chartbusters like Sooraj dooba hain, Main hoon hero tera and Naina, said that as a composer, he wants to make songs that will “remain forever”. And if not the Bollywood route, he would like to release them as singles.

“If I get these voices for my songs, I would feel honoured,” said the composer in a recent interview with IANS, who has worked with classical singer Shubha Mudgal.

