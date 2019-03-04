John Abraham: Would Like To Play Abhinandan On-Screen; He Is The Real Life Hero

The heart-wrenching incident of Pulwama terror attacks created a wave of shock and rage across the country. But just in 12 days, Indian Air Force (IAF) retaliated back by the air strike on Pakistan and destroyed the terrorists’ camps there. Post this revenge by IAF, wing commander Abhinandan Varthaman was captured by the Pakistan army but the whole country sighed in relief after Abhinandan arrived back in India. From John Abraham to Amitabh Bachchan; everyone congratulated the IAF for bringing Abhinandan back.

Soon after this incident, Bollywood got an opportunity and started registering titles for the films related to the Pulwama attack, which was bashed as an insensitive act. Today, the film has been announced based on a backdrop of Pulwama terror attack and fighter pilot’s life, which will be helmed by Abhishek Kapoor, and produced by T-series and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Now, the question here arises, who will star in it? Names of Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn are doing the rounds but nothing is concrete yet. Apart from this, John Abraham, who was present at the trailer launch event today, expressed his desire to play Abhinandan on-screen if offered. He said, “Yes, definitely (he would like to play Abhinandan onscreen)! I think he’s a true hero of the country. As I said, we are reel heroes and he’s real-life hero and we salute him.“

With already proving his worth in movies like Madras Cafe and Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran, it will be great watching John playing Wing Commander Abhinandan’s character on the big screen!

