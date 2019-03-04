Box Office Report Card February 2019: Gully Boy & Total Dhamaal RULE, Uri: The Surgical Strike’s BLOCKBUSTER Run

With movies like Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Amavas & Gully Boy – February saw a mixture of movies where some worked tremendously at the box office, while others that failed to impress the audience. Continuing the legacy, we’re back to provide you with the box office report card of last month. Here’s how all the releases worked:

The month started with Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga which opened with mixed responses from the audience and movie critics. It was gradually rejected and was declared a flop with only 20.01 crores as the total in its kitty. Nargis Fakhri’s Amavas witnessed the same fate collecting only 2.85 crores in its lifetime.

The third week of the month saw the release of Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy, which gained praises from all spheres. The rap drama loosely based on the lives of rapper Naezy & Divine is still running at the theatre screens and has minted a total of 132.93 crores at the box office till now. Although it has already been declared as a super-hit flick, it is to be seen what mark the movie will reach with its overall grand total.

Total Dhamaal starring Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi in lead amongst others proved itself to be a family entertainer despite negative reviews. It has raked in 117.77 crores till now and surpassed several records in terms of actor Ajay Devgn’s filmography. Indra Kumar might not have won praises from critics, but the audience’s response narrate a completely different tale!

With the last week comprising of Kartik Aaryan – Kriti Sanon’s Luka Chuppi & Sushant Singh Rajput – Bhumi Pednekar’s Sonchiriya, there were variable responses received for both the movies. While the former recieved overwhelming response and turned out to be biggest ever weekend for Kartik minting 32.13 crores, Sonchiriya was out front rejected and turned out to be a disaster at the box office with merely 4.60 crores in its kitty.

That was about all the February releases but there’s one film that has completed its glorious 50 days run at the theatre and still isn’t ready to take a pause! Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike, which has made a massive earning of 239.77 crores, becoming a magnum opus in itself.

