Amavas Movie Review: Watching A-MESS-(IT)-WAS Is A Horror Story In Itself!

Amavas Movie Review Rating: 1.5/5 Stars (One and a half stars)

Star Cast: Sachiin J Joshi, Nargis Fakhri, Ali Asgar, Vivan Bhatena, Mona Singh, Navneet Kaur Dhillon & a wrong spelling of ‘Alcohal’

Director: Bhushan Patel

What’s Good: Dialogues that will make you question your existence like “Iss sardi ke wajah se main marr jaaunga, please mere paas aa jaao!” (I’ll die of this cold, please come to me) and how smartly they’ve disguised a comedy movie under the horror genre

What’s Bad: It will not get much limelight because of a few very ordinary movies running in the theatre! I appeal to the government for making this movie tax-free in all the states (opening a new tab of Change.org to file a petition)

Loo Break: Yes! But be the first one to move to the loo, it could be difficult to get in because of a long queue!

Watch or Not?: Is this even a question? Get your bookings done before the shows get houseful, apps crash, Government declares emergency and Zombies initiate an attack on us for making such a film

Before telling anything about the story, let me tell you something about its ghost first. The spirit in the film is in our leading hero’s body from 10 years because he’s a Casanova. “Main iski body mein aaya hi aiyaashi ke liye tha, lekin yeh toh pyaar kar baitha” (I was in his body for debauchery, but he started to fall in love) says the spirit while exiting from Karan’s (Sachiin J Joshi) body. The story starts with Ahana (Nargis Fakhri) rejecting the proposal of Karan of going to Paris (because Paris is so cliche or maybe budget didn’t allow) to go their summer house (that one mandatory creep house from every horror movie) in London.

They both reach there and as you expect Ahana starts unravelling some mysterious secrets about the house. They’ve their caretaker in Gotti (Ali Asgar) who as every trademarked caretaker of horror movies likes to follow ghosts. One fine night, he hears a lady singing a song in the house and he follows the voice to ask, “Kaun hai?” (Who’s there?). Amidst everything happening, we see a flashback sequence of Karan stuck in a love triangle situation with Maya (Navneet Kaur Dhillon) and Sameer (Vivan Bhatena). The ghosts of past attacks Karan, Ahana, Gotti and Karan’s psychiatrist Shivani (Mona Singh).

Amavas Movie Review: Script Analysis

Following some mandatory done-to-death situations of this genre, the watching experience is a horror story in itself. The first hour of the film tries to build unnecessary tension which is punched right on your face with a piece of very B-grade background music. The entire film has just one reference of ‘Amavas’ and that too without any visual indication, which seems just weird because that’s the title.

From naive dialogues to a shabby screenplay, Amavas does everything but scare you. There are many sequences filled with unintentional humour like when a girl roams in a shower cap because “Raat ko baal nahi banate, bhatakti roohon ko bulane ka raasta hota hai.” But… Still a better love story than Twilight.

Amavas Movie Review: Star Performance

When you think Sachiin J Joshi can’t surprise you any more, he comes up like a rabbit from a magician’s hat. After making us win a bumper lottery in Jackpot, this ‘handsome young man’ (not my words, his teachers calls him as one in the film) he’s back to amaze us. He hates noise in the film & he screams while saying that. In a scene, he adds, “Shivani, main paagal ho jaaunga” and I was like “EXACTLY!”

The director has wasted the talent of Nargis Fakhri! She gets to shout, cry and laugh but unfortunately isn’t likeable in any single of them. Ali Asgar as Gotti fails to add the comic relief because there are many superior jokes happening around. Vivan Bhatena and Navneet Kaur Dhillon back the already weak supporting cast.

Amavas Movie Review: Direction, Music

Bhushan Patel leaves no stone unturned to make you believe that’s it’s a horror film. There’s not a single scene which scares you or even attempts at being one. The screenplay is also to be blamed but as they say, if the entire universe conspires to make your film look bad, nothing can stop it.

The less we talk about songs the better. They are so many! Not a single one clicks and shitty background score makes it unbearable. This section complete the checklist of “What things did not work for the film” and that includes ‘everything’.

Amavas Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, Amavas should be renamed as ‘A-Mess-(It)-Was’. It is justified to tag it as one of the worst horror movies and one of the best comical movies. Just get high (on life) and watch this to realise how you’re leading a very happy life.

One and a half stars!

Amavas Movie Trailer

Amavas Movie releases on 08th February 2019.

