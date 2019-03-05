Sooryavanshi Posters: Akshay Kumar Replaces Salman Khan To RULE Eid 2020!

The morning has turned out to be good indeed for all the Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty fans. After giving a glimpse of Akshay’s Khakee avatar towards the end of Ranveer Singh’s Simmba, today the makers have surprised one and all by releasing the first look of anticipated cop-drama Sooryavanshi.

In last year’s blockbuster, Simmba, Rohit Shetty teased all Akkians by hinting a movie with the star. Now, today, all of a sudden, two posters featuring the action-hero is out. On the poster, Akshay is seen donning the uniform with an eveready look. In one the star is in the normal uniform, while in other, he is in a bullet-proof jacket.

The tag line ‘A Bullet For A Bullet’ too, assures of an action-packed entertainer in the offering.

As the poster suggests, Sooryavanshi to arrive during Eid 2020, which seems to be an interesting decision since, the auspicious occasion has always been ruled by superstar Salman Khan. Also, Khan is jam-packed with some exciting projects, so movie buffs are curious to know if he clashes with the cop-drama, which as of now looking a sure-shot blockbuster bigger than Simmba.

Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Sooryavanshi is directed by mass director, Rohit Shetty. It marks the first collaboration between Akshay Kumar and Shetty.

Talking about the upcoming project, Akshay Kumar will be seen in Kesari, which releases on 21st March 2019.

