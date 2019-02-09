We’re back with the January’2019 edition of our recently started segment ‘Koimoi Bollywood Music Countdown Audience Poll’. Those who are new here, please note that this is not like the regular countdown lists, because in this you will get to choose your favourite song instead of going with a pre-decided list. Let’s go through some new additions in the first month of the new year – January with a few of them which are still topping the playlist since months.

Please note, the below list is not a ranking and the songs are in just serial number wise.

1. Apna Time Aayega – Gully Boy



Anthem of the month surely goes to this one! Ranveer Singh getting behind the mic has taken everyone by surprise. With some very relatable lyrics, this song is topping the charts.

2. Vijayi Bhava – Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi

Shankar Mahadevan’s Vijayi Bhava was amazingly used in the film and as well as it’s a very strong standalone song. Prasoon Joshi’s lyrics just completes it.

3. Meri Gully Mein – Gully Boy



Another entry from Gully Boy and what makes it special is that it’s a recreation of an already famous rap song. The original was sung by Divine and Naezy, for this one Divine is retained along with Ranveer taking over the driving seat.

4. Paisa Yeh Paisa – Total Dhamaal



Recreation tradition continues in Bollywood and Kishore Kumar’s hit number Paisa Yeh Paisa gets a modern touch. Many have criticised it but still, it’s garnering the love because of the nostalgic element.

5. Poster Lagwa Do – Luka Chuppi



Oh my god! One more remix. Poster Lagwa Do has the HOTTEST version of Kriti Sanon and no she’s not the only good thing about the song. Its quirky beats and Mika, Sunanda infusing the energy makes this a good listen.

6. Aankh Maarey – Simmba



Yes, yes, one more recreation. Last month’s runner up (Winner: Mere Naam Tu from Zero) is still in the list and we’re sure that it’ll amass much love even now as well. Sung by the ever-energetic Mika Singh and Neha Kakkar, the song was an instant chartbuster.

7. Bharat – Manikarnika



Definitely, one of the best patriotic songs to come out from Bollywood. Again, Shankar Mahadevan’s vocals and Prasoon Joshi’s lyrics are too good to be missed. It’s soothing mood just evokes the Indian out of you.

8. Kamariya – Stree



Apart from Nora Fatehi’s SUPER HOT moves, this song will also be remembered for its foot-tapping music. It surely turned out to be a very good party track and still rules the dancing stages.

9. Challa (Main Lad Jana) – Uri: The Surgical Strike



New entry from the team ‘How’s The Josh?’ This one pumps up the adrenaline rush and who have seen the film know how it escalated the watching experience. Romy, Vivek Hariharan and Shashwat Sachdev’s vocals are tailor-made for this song.

10. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga (Title Track)



Darshan Raval, the latest sensation in the music industry is choosing some outstanding songs, to begin with. After ruling the charts with Chogada and Kamariya, he’s back with a romantic track.

