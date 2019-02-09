Uri: The Surgical Strike Box Office (Worldwide): After Salman Khan, It Surpasses Akshay Kumar’s BIGGIE!

Uri: The Surgical Strike Box Office (Worldwide): This Vicky Kaushal & Yami Gautam starrer has broken major records after it marked the 200 crore club within 28 days of its release. After surpassing major biggies like Aamir Khan’s Dangal, Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju, Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai amongst others, the movie has now beaten this Akshay Kumar movie.

With a worldwide whopping collection of 276.44 crores*, it has overtaken 2.0’s collection of 275 crores. As for Uri, a low budget film starring under-rated actors, this was least expected. But now that it has turned into the elephant in the room, it is to be seen how many more surprises it goes onto enlighten us with at the box office.

The next mark, however, remains to be Raees (287.71 crores) and that looks like a tough one. Although there’s no huge release that happened this week, the movie has another week to add numbers to its kitty. Only time will tell what exactly is in fate for this one!

With Uri: The Surgical Strike crossing the Rs 200 crore mark, actress Yami Gautam, who plays an intelligence officer in the film, believes monetary success gives recognition but the long-time impact boils down to the content.

“I feel both good content and great box office go hand in hand. Of course if the film you are a part of becomes a success by its numbers, then you are given a certain amount of recognition. But I feel it all transpires what the film was about and what kind of content it represents,” Yami said in a statement to IANS.

The gritty drama, which traces the real-life events of the 2016 Uri attack and its aftermath, features Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. The film released on January 11, and continues to draw in the audience.

