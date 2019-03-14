Captain Marvel Box Office Day 6 (India): Keeps The Steady Pace Intact!

Captain Marvel Box Office Day 6 (India): After enjoying a very good first weekend, the Brie Larson starrer showed a considerable drop on first Monday, but managed a stay steady run thereafter.

Captain Marvel is keeping the ‘superhero fans’ engaged during the weekdays. After collecting 4.50 crores* on Tuesday, the movie added another 3.70 crores*, showing a minimal expected drop. Till now, the Brie Larson’s starrer has accumulated a total of 54.41 crores*.

With Badla promising for a long theatrical run and Milan Talkies, Photograph, Mere Pyare Prime Minister and Hamid, hitting the screen tomorrow, it will be interesting to see if the movie continues the fair run.

Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson is a huge fan of India, and says she loves all the colours of the country.

“I loved India. I got to travel a little bit. Kerala has a lot of fish and coconut chutney, so good. And pickle, I can eat a lot of pickle,” Larson said.

Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel introduces the MCU’s first stand-alone, female-franchise title character, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel, essayed by Larson.

Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel follows Danvers’s journey as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes. Based on the comic book series, first published in 1967, Captain Marvel is produced by Kevin Feige and directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. It also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn with Annette Benin and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel released in India on March 8 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Planning to watch Captain Marvel in theaters? We’ve got you covered. Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!