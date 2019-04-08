Inshallah: Both Salman Khan & Alia Bhatt To Play Their Own Age In This Love Saga? 

Recently, news of the decade made us go all gaga when Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali announced their collaboration after 19 long years. Apart from this duo, it also has Alia Bhatt in the lead role.

The collaboration of this trio is definitely something to look forward to. The film is titled Inshallah which is a love story. Recently, our source revealed to us that Salman and Alia will be playing love interest of their own current age.

Today, we met the Raazi actress for an interaction as she was promoting her upcoming film Kalank. We asked her for some details about the film. Ask her about the excitement for working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman for the first time, she said, “I always hoped that I work with Sanjay sir and Salman. It’s just that I didn’t think that I would work with them together. So to me, I feel blessed and very excited. It’s a beautiful journey and I can’t wait to get on to.”

Further, quiz her about the love story angle in the film between her and Salman, she nor denied or accepted anything. “I don’t want to correct or deny or anything like that because there’s no need for me to do that so early. What’s important for people to know now is that we are doing a film. What film we are doing, let the makers put out.”

She further also revealed that the shooting will begin from September 2019.

