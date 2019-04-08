The Supreme Court on Monday declined to pass an order on a plea seeking a stay on the Vivek Oberoi starrer PM Narendra Modi. The matter will come up for hearing on Tuesday.

The apex court also declined to issue any direction to the film director to provide a copy of the movie to the petitioner.

The court did not pass the order on Monday and said it will hear the plea on Tuesday and in the meanwhile, the petitioner could bring on record what was objectionable in the film.

The bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi made an observation on the plea by a Congress activist and said: “Why should we direct that an individual be given a copy of the film.”

The bench told the lawyer of the petitioner: “We fail to see how such a direction can be issued… We fail to understand why such a direction be given.”

The lawyer said that the producer had made a statement that the biopic will be released on April 11.

The bench said that it was not unusual to make a statement on the release date of the film, as the producer may have assumed that it will get certification from the Censor Board.

The bench said that at that moment there was not sufficient evidence to challenge the release, especially the content of the film.

