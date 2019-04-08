One More Bad News For Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fans! Another Actress To Quit?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is going through the troubled waters given the exit of Disha Vakani aka Dayaben. While the replacement of the beloved character has surely sent a wave of disappointment amongst the fans, producer Asit Kumarr Modi seems assertive on carrying forward the sitcom. Now, there’s another piece of bad news for the viewers as one more actress to walk out of the show.

Planning to watch any movie in the theatre? Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers!

As per the reports in News 18, actress Nidhi Bhanushali who plays Sonu Bhide in the show, to exit the show very soon. Also, it is said that the makers are already looking for the new face as a replacement and might introduce her before Dayaben’s return.

It is also heard that in the upcoming episodes, Sonu will be sent to a foreign country for the future studies, thus making ground to introduce the new face when the character returns.

Recently, during a talk with Bombay Times, producer Modi stated, “I will have to start looking for a new Dayaben. No one is bigger than the show. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will go on with a new face because the family is incomplete without Dayaben.”

Earlier during the conversation with TOI, Asit Modi asserted the importance of Disha Vakani but stated taking an important step. “Daya’s character is one of the important roles and we can’t let her be away from the show for such a long time. Daya is loved by people and the audience want to see her. As far as Disha is concerned, we always supported her and have given her enough time to focus on her family life. We supported her when she wanted to be with her baby. She has been on a break for almost one and a half year now. We can’t keep waiting if she is willing to come she is more than welcome, but we have to take a call soon”, as Modi quoted.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!