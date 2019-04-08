Coolie No. 1 Update: Will Varun Dhawan Be Accepted As The New-Age-Govinda? Here’s What The Actor Has To Say!

Bollywood’s next-gen actor Varun Dhawan has proved to be the most bankable actor in the industry today. His success ratio has been at an all-time high with films like Judwaa, Main Tera Hero, October and much more. After giving these hits, Varun is all set to do another remake which Coolie No. 1.

He will be stepping into the shoes of his inspiration Govinda. The Badlapur actor, who is on a promoting spree for his upcoming film Kalank, met us for an interaction today.

Ask him if audiences will accept him as the new-age-Govinda since he’s stepping in his shoes, Varun said, “Honestly, I think this same question was asked to me when I did Judwaa or Main Tera Hero. But the idea is not to be anyone but to be me and do it in my own way. The screenplay is amazing. The film is an adaptation and not so as a remake.”

When he was asked about the leading actress in the film, he replied that the makers will soon announce it. “They are going to announce it soon. (I promoted that it’s Sara Ali Khan, he smiled).” Varun further also revealed about the shooting schedule of the film. He said that they will start shooting for the film in August – September.

He further also added, “The essence has to be the same that’s the point of doing it. But the film is completely different, it has to be completely different.”

Ask him if the makers will retain any song from the original one? He promptly replied, “I can’t say anything right now. It’s too early (Laughs).”

