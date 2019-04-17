Shah Rukh Khan & Bobby Deol’s Digital Collaboration Is On The Cards!

Bobby Deol, who rocked the Bollywood and captivated the masses during the 1990s, was lately seen associated with the big project, Race 3, with Salman Khan. With achieving fitness like never before, the actor is looking to revamp his glory in the industry. Now, in a search of some interesting projects, the 50-year-old is all set for a collaboration with none other than, Shah Rukh Khan.

As per the report in Pinkvilla, Bobby Deol is making a big digital debut by signing a film, which will be produced under the banner of Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. Given the interesting concept, the actor has given a nod to the film.

Let’s wait and watch, if the duo brings something out of the box on the screen.

Actor Bobby Deol, who is in the spotlight again with new films after the release of “Race 3“, says no one showed interest in working with him during his rough phase.

The actor says his last release has given him hope for a new beginning.

“I think post ‘Race 3‘, I feel a positivity around me and the people who are meeting. All I want now is to keep that energy alive,” Bobby said in a group interaction here.

“Before ‘Race 3‘, I met various people and approached talent management company to take care of my work, but none came forward. I am happy that I have a team to look after my work now,” added the actor, whose new film “Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se” is set to release next week.

